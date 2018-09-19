Just Energy Group Inc. Announces Results of Its Invitation to Holders to Offer to Sell 2019 Convertible Bonds

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just Energy Group Inc. (TSX:JE; NYSE:JE), a leading consumer company specializing in electricity and natural gas commodities, energy efficiency solutions, and renewable energy options, announces the results of its invitation to holders to offer to sell the outstanding US$150,000,000 6.50 per cent. convertible bonds due 2019 (the “Bonds”).

Just Energy Group Inc. (“Just Energy” or the “Purchaser”) had invited holders of the Bonds to sell to Just Energy for cash any and all of their Bonds (the “Invitation”). The purchase price per US$200,000 principal amount of the Bonds validly offered for sale has been set at US$202,000 (the “Purchase Price”). In addition, the Purchaser will pay an amount in cash (rounded down to the nearest US$0.01) equal to the interest accrued and unpaid to (but excluding) the Settlement Date on those Bonds accepted for purchase.

The Invitation expired at 4:00pm (London time) on 19 September 2018 (the “Expiration Deadline”). As of the Expiration Deadline, US$45,600,000 in aggregate principal amount of the Bonds had been validly tendered pursuant to the Invitation. Just Energy has accepted for purchase all such validly tendered Bonds in accordance with the invitation term sheet dated 12 September 2018 (the “Invitation Term Sheet”).

Settlement of the Invitation is expected to occur on or around 24 September 2018. All Bonds repurchased pursuant to the Invitation will be cancelled.

In connection with the remaining outstanding Bonds, the Purchaser has committed funds to the maturity date pursuant to the financing announced by the Purchaser on September 12, 2018. The Purchaser does not pay any interest or fees on the committed funds until they are drawn.

HSBC Bank plc acted as lead dealer manager (the “LeadDealer Manager”) and Lucid Issuer Services Limited acted as tender agent (the “Tender Agent”) in respect of the Invitation. National Bank Financial Inc. acted as co-dealer manager (together with the Lead Dealer Manager, the “Dealer Managers”).

Resident Canadian Holders

Holders located in or resident in Canada were required to provide a completed, dated and signed confirmation and consent in the form appended to the Invitation Term Sheet. If a Canadian holder of Bonds did not provide a completed, dated and signed confirmation and consent in the form appended to the Invitation Term Sheet prior to the Expiration Deadline, such Canadian Holder was not able to participate in the Invitation and the Purchaser did not purchase the Bonds of such Canadian Holder offered for purchase pursuant to the Invitation.

Any enquiries relating to the Purchaser regarding this announcement should be directed to:

Jim Brown

Chief Financial Officer

Just Energy

713-544-8191

jbrown@justenergy.com

Michael Cummings

Investor Relations

Alpha IR

617-982-0475

michael.cummings@alpha-ir.com

About Just Energy Group Inc.

Established in 1997, Just Energy (NYSE:JE, TSX:JE) is a leading retail energy provider specializing in electricity and natural gas commodities, energy efficiency solutions, and renewable energy options. With offices located across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Ireland, Just Energy serves approximately 1.5 million residential and commercial customers providing homes and businesses with a broad range of energy solutions that deliver comfort, convenience and control. Just Energy Group Inc. is the parent company of Amigo Energy, Green Star Energy, Hudson Energy, Just Energy Solar, Tara Energy and TerraPass.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Just Energy's press releases may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) including statements and information pertaining to: the completion of the Invitation and the timing thereof; and the redemption of the Bonds if 10% or fewer of the aggregate principal amount of the Bonds originally issued remain outstanding after the Settlement Date. These statements are based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include but are not limited to: levels of customer natural gas and electricity consumption; rates of customer additions and renewals; rates of customer attrition; fluctuations in natural gas and electricity prices and interest and exchange rates; changes in regulatory regimes and decisions by regulatory authorities, including actions taken by governmental authorities; energy marketing regulation; increases in taxes and changes in government regulations and incentive programs; competition; dependence on certain suppliers; the ability of management to execute Just Energy’s business plan; extreme weather conditions; risks inherent in marketing operations, including credit risk; potential delays or changes in plans with respect to capital expenditures and the availability of capital on acceptable terms; inability to obtain required consents, permits or approvals; incorrect assessments of the value of acquisitions; competition for, among other things, customers, supply, capital and skilled personnel; the results of litigation; volatility in the stock markets and in market valuations; and general economic and business conditions in North America and globally. These risks are not necessarily all of the risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any of our forward-looking statements. Other unknown or unpredictable factors could also have a material adverse effect on future results. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information or future events.