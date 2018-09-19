19/09/2018 20:03:07

KASKELA LAW LLC: Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against USA Technologies, Inc., Investors Encouraged to Contact the Firm – USAT

Related content
01:06 - 
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Clas..
18 Sep - 
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for CBS PVG OPK USAT and TRCO: Levi..
17 Sep - 
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announce..

RADNOR, Pa., Sept. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that a shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAT) (“USA Technologies” or the “Company”) on behalf of purchasers of the Company’s securities between November 9, 2017 and September 11, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). 

IMPORTANT DEADLINE:

  Investors who purchased USA Technologies’ securities during the Class Period may, no later than November 13, 2018, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. 

Investors who purchased the Company’s securities during the Class Period and suffered a financial loss are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (888) 715 – 1740, or skaskela@kaskelalaw.com, to discuss their legal rights and options.  Additional information about this action may also be found online at https://kaskelalaw.com/case/usa-technologies/

On September 11, 2018, USA Technologies announced that it would delay the filing of its Fiscal 2018 Form 10-K.  Additionally, the Company disclosed that its Audit Committee was “in the process of conducting an internal investigation of current and prior period matters relating to certain of the Company’s contractual arrangements, including the accounting treatment, financial reporting and internal controls related to such arrangements.”  Following this news, shares of the Company’s stock declined $6.10 per share, or nearly 40%, to close on September 11, 2018 at $9.20.

The shareholder class action complaint alleges that defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose to investors during the Class Period that: (i) USA Technologies’ treatment of contractual arrangements in its financial statements would result in an internal investigation and delay the filing of its annual report for fiscal year 2018; and (ii) consequently, USA Technologies’ internal controls over financial reporting were weak and deficient.  The complaint further alleges that, as a result of the foregoing, investors purchased USA Technologies’ securities at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period and have suffered financial damages.

About Kaskela Law LLC:  Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in state and federal courts throughout the country.  For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

CONTACT:

KASKELA LAW LLC

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

201 King of Prussia Road

Suite 650

Radnor, PA 19087

(484) 258 – 1585

(888) 715 – 1740

skaskela@kaskelalaw.com

www.kaskelalaw.com

KASKELA LAW LOGO1.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

20:03 USAT
KASKELA LAW LLC: Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against USA Technologies, Inc., Investors Encouraged to Contact the Firm – USAT
01:06 USAT
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Lannett, Skechers, and USA Technologies and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
18 Sep USAT
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for CBS PVG OPK USAT and TRCO: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
17 Sep USAT
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of USA Technologies, Inc. Investors
17 Sep HMNY
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: TSLA PDD LCI CBS ORCL SBGI HMNY PVG OPK USAT TRCO: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
16 Sep USAT
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of SKX CRON PVG OPK USAT and TRCO
15 Sep USAT
USA TECHNOLOGIES SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against USA Technologies, Inc. - USAT
14 Sep USAT
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for PVG and USAT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
13 Sep USAT
USA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey against USA Technologies, Inc. 
13 Sep USAT
USAT Class Action: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against USA Technologies, Inc. - USAT

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
26 Jul - Rathbone Brothers Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Rockwell, GDS Holdings, and Zion and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
2
Athena Alliance Gains Six New Partners in Their Mission to Get More Women in Board Seats
3
Kirkland Lake Gold Acquires Shares of Osisko Mining Inc.
4
Squirrel AI unveiled at TechCrunch Disrupt, attracting overseas ventures to propose partnership
5
WISeKey and OISTE.ORG to Launch at the Zermatt Summit the Anti-Illicit Trade Declaration, calling on the International Community to Address all Forms of Illicit Trade

Related stock quotes

USA Technologies Inc 10.50 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

21:37
Spectrum Health & Human Services Selects Cerner to Support Improved Behavioral Health Care Delivery
21:30
Distinguished Publisher, New York Media, Returns to PCD
21:30
Veritas’ Cannevert to Offer Testing Services for Cannabis & Hemp Licensed Producers; Corporate Update
21:20
Forward Pharma Reports Financial and Operational Results from the First Six Months of 2018
21:15
Larson Electronics Releases 112.5KVA Portable Temporary Power Distribution Station
21:15
Crown Castle Declares Quarterly Preferred Stock Dividend
21:15
TESARO Announces Participation at Two Investor Conferences
21:15
Uniti Group Inc. Completes Sale-Leaseback and Fiber Acquisition with U.S. TelePacific Holdings Corp.
21:15
Mercury Systems Announces Defense Industry’s First Military-Grade DDR4 Devices in High-Volume Production

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
19 September 2018 21:56:34
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2018-09-19 22:56:34 - 2018-09-19 21:56:34 - 1000 - Website: OKAY