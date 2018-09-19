LIDDS receives NanoZolid® technology patent protection until 2037

The European Patent Office has approved a novel patent for LIDDS NanoZolid® technology. LIDDS patent protection for the drug delivery technology is now extended for at least another nineteen years.

The new patent protects fundamental aspects of the production process of NanoZolid® drug delivery formulations. The patent covers all NanoZolid formulations that are in development by LIDDS.

-The recent patent approval is particularly important as it provides another twenty years' protection for the NanoZolid technology and the corresponding commercial upsides, including extended royalty payments, says Monica Wallter, CEO, LIDDS.

-Intellectual property is a key focus area for LIDDS and the new patent provides strong protection for all the novel formulations in LIDDS project portfolio, says Monica Wallter.

LIDDS will pursue the patent application in all other relevant markets, including in North America and Asia.

-This patent approval will also strengthen LIDDS current and future collaborations with licensing partners. Additionally, it offers potential partners the opportunity to extend the patent life of existing drugs using a NanoZolid formulation, says Monica Wallter.

The patent is approved by the European Patent Office and concerns the European patent application number EP3331826 with the title "A new method for producing calcium sulphate hemihydrate with unique properties".

Monica Wallter, CEO LIDDS, +46 (0)737 07 09 22, monica.wallter@liddspharma.com

LIDDS is required to disclose the information in this press release under the European Union's Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Market Act. The information was submitted through the agency of the aforementioned contact person for publication on 19 September 2018 at 08.30 CET.

LIDDS AB (publ) is a Swedish-based pharmaceutical company with a unique drug delivery technology: NanoZolid®. NanoZolid is superior to any drug delivery technology in its ability to provide a controlled and sustained release of active drug substances for up to six months. LIDDS has licensing agreements where NanoZolid is combined with antiandrogens and in-house development projects in clinical phase for cytostatics and immunoactive agents. LIDDS shares are listed on Nasdaq First North (LIDDS). For more information, please visit www.liddspharma.com

