19/09/2018 18:25:28

Media Advisory: NACD Hosts Forum Focused on Boardroom Transformation

MEDIA AVAILABILITY FOR BLUE RIBBON COMMISSION REPORT ON DISRUPTIVE RISK WITH COMMISSION COCHAIRS SUE COLE AND KELVIN WESTBROOK

WASHINGTON, Sept. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT:

 The Global Board Leaders’ Summit, a four-day forum hosted by the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) in which leading minds in governance tackle the challenges facing today’s board directors, such as diversity, risk, and corporate culture.

NACD will also release the Report of the NACD Blue Ribbon Commission on Adaptive Governance: Board Oversight of Disruptive Riskswhich provides vital perspectives and tools to manage a newly defined category of risk.

   

WHO

:

 Led by NACD, which represents more than 19,000 directors. Speakers such as FBI director Christopher Wray, former Federal Reserve System chair Janet Yellen, top CEOs from Fortune 500 companies, 200 thought leaders and industry experts, and more than 2,000 board directors.
   

WHEN

:

 Summit begins Saturday, September 29, at 1:00 p.m. and adjourns Tuesday, October 2, at 12:00 p.m.

  • MEDIA AVAILABILITY

    With commission cochairs Sue Cole and Kelvin Westbrook and NACD’s Peter Gleason for the release of the Report of the NACD Blue Ribbon Commission on Adaptive Governance: Board Oversight of Disruptive Risk

    Monday, October 1, 2:30 p.m.

    Marriott Marquis, Marquis 16, or Dial: 888-450-5996 Mtg. ID 471799

  • NACD NXT RECOGNITION GALA

    Peter Gleason and Bloomberg’s Emily Chang will announce winners of the NACD NXT Recognition Awards

    Saturday, September 28, at 6:30 p.m.

    Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Ballroom A/B

    Advance Registration Required

   

WHERE: 

 Marriott Marquis and the Walter E. Washington Convention Center

Washington, DC

The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) empowers more than 19,000 directors to lead with confidence in the boardroom. As the recognized authority on leading boardroom practices, NACD helps boards strengthen investor trust and public confidence by ensuring that today’s directors are well prepared for tomorrow’s challenges. World-class boards join NACD to elevate performance, gain foresight, and instill confidence. Fostering collaboration among directors, investors, and corporate governance stakeholders, NACD has been setting the standard for responsible board leadership for 40 years. To learn more about NACD, visit 

www.NACDonline.org

.

CONTACT: 

Susan Oliver
 703-216-4078
 

susanboliver@gmail.com

NACD Logo.png

