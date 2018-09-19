Media Advisory: NACD Hosts Forum Focused on Boardroom Transformation

MEDIA AVAILABILITY FOR BLUE RIBBON COMMISSION REPORT ON DISRUPTIVE RISK WITH COMMISSION COCHAIRS SUE COLE AND KELVIN WESTBROOK

WASHINGTON, Sept. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: The Global Board Leaders’ Summit, a four-day forum hosted by the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) in which leading minds in governance tackle the challenges facing today’s board directors, such as diversity, risk, and corporate culture. NACD will also release the Report of the NACD Blue Ribbon Commission on Adaptive Governance: Board Oversight of Disruptive Riskswhich provides vital perspectives and tools to manage a newly defined category of risk. WHO : Led by NACD, which represents more than 19,000 directors. Speakers such as FBI director Christopher Wray, former Federal Reserve System chair Janet Yellen, top CEOs from Fortune 500 companies, 200 thought leaders and industry experts, and more than 2,000 board directors. WHEN : Summit begins Saturday, September 29, at 1:00 p.m. and adjourns Tuesday, October 2, at 12:00 p.m. MEDIA AVAILABILITY With commission cochairs Sue Cole and Kelvin Westbrook and NACD’s Peter Gleason for the release of the Report of the NACD Blue Ribbon Commission on Adaptive Governance: Board Oversight of Disruptive Risk Monday, October 1, 2:30 p.m. Marriott Marquis, Marquis 16, or Dial: 888-450-5996 Mtg. ID 471799

With commission cochairs Sue Cole and Kelvin Westbrook and NACD’s Peter Gleason for the release of the Report of the NACD Blue Ribbon Commission on Adaptive Governance: Board Oversight of Disruptive Risk NACD NXT RECOGNITION GALA Peter Gleason and Bloomberg’s Emily Chang will announce winners of the NACD NXT Recognition Awards Saturday, September 28, at 6:30 p.m. Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Ballroom A/B Advance Registration Required WHERE: Marriott Marquis and the Walter E. Washington Convention Center Washington, DC

