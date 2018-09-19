MJ Holdings to Receive Initial Order of Q-Cups

LAS VEGAS, NV, Sept. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: MJNE) (“MJNE” or “Company”), a leader in the Nevada cannabis market is expecting an initial shipment of 800,000 Q-Cups, a cutting edge patented and patent pending cannabis and CBD delivery system. The product is scheduled for delivery on October 15, 2018.

In August of this year MJ Holdings entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with the designer and patent holder of the Q-Cup, Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTC Pink:HCMC) for the entire state of Nevada.

The successful marketing of this quartz-based cannabis delivery technology will be done through MJNE’s distribution partnership with Focus Distribution. Focus, the leading distributor throughout the state of Nevada, exclusively represents several existing Nevada cannabis licenses that can immediately utilize this revolutionary technology. Focus currently distributes to every dispensary in Nevada.

The Q-Cup comes as a pre-filled cannabis dispensing unit that allows the user to experience a more reliable product delivery while still having the convenience of a disposable cup. “We are excited about the prospects that the Q-Cup will have in delivering an enriched user experience while creating a greater value for the consumer” Paris Balaouras, the Company’s CEO said.

The Q-Cups come pre-filled with approximately 50 milligrams of cannabis concentrate that will deliver 8-10 “hits” per cup. The suggested retail price of the Q-Cups will range between $8 and $10 based on the brand and the THC/CBD potency.

About MJ Holdings, Inc.

MJ Holdings Inc. (OTC:MJNE) is a diversified holding company providing management and consulting services to the regulated cannabis industry. Through our subsidiaries we provide cultivation and production management services and infrastructure development. Our cultivation operations include management of the largest outdoor Nevada cultivation facility, as well as a fully licensed indoor agritourism facility located in the city of Las Vegas known as the Highland Show-Grow. We are also active in identifying and acquiring revenue producing assets and licenses within legalized cannabis markets internationally.

