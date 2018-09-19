19/09/2018 18:49:20

MJ Holdings to Receive Initial Order of Q-Cups

LAS VEGAS, NV, Sept. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: MJNE) (“MJNE” or “Company”), a leader in the Nevada cannabis market is expecting an initial shipment of 800,000 Q-Cups, a cutting edge patented and patent pending cannabis and CBD delivery system. The product is scheduled for delivery on October 15, 2018.

In August of this year MJ Holdings entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with the designer and patent holder of the Q-Cup, Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTC Pink:HCMC) for the entire state of Nevada.

The successful marketing of this quartz-based cannabis delivery technology will be done through MJNE’s distribution partnership with Focus Distribution. Focus, the leading distributor throughout the state of Nevada, exclusively represents several existing Nevada cannabis licenses that can immediately utilize this revolutionary technology. Focus currently distributes to every dispensary in Nevada.

The Q-Cup comes as a pre-filled cannabis dispensing unit that allows the user to experience a more reliable product delivery while still having the convenience of a disposable cup. “We are excited about the prospects that the Q-Cup will have in delivering an enriched user experience while creating a greater value for the consumer” Paris Balaouras, the Company’s CEO said.

The Q-Cups come pre-filled with approximately 50 milligrams of cannabis concentrate that will deliver 8-10 “hits” per cup. The suggested retail price of the Q-Cups will range between $8 and $10 based on the brand and the THC/CBD potency.

About MJ Holdings, Inc.

MJ Holdings Inc. (OTC:MJNE) is a diversified holding company providing management and consulting  services to the regulated cannabis industry. Through our subsidiaries we provide cultivation and production management services and infrastructure development.  Our cultivation operations include management of the largest outdoor Nevada cultivation facility, as well as a fully licensed indoor agritourism facility located in the city of Las Vegas known as the Highland Show-Grow.  We are also active in identifying and acquiring revenue producing assets and licenses within legalized cannabis markets internationally.

Safe Harbor

The information provided in this press release may include forward-looking statements relating to future events or the future financial performance of the Company. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "intends," "will," "potential," "hope" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations of the Company and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties. Detailed information regarding factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by statements in this press release relating to the Company may be found in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the factors described in the sections entitled "Risk Factors", copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The parties do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Company Contact:

Andrew Boutsikakis

President

info@mjholdingsinc.com

