|
|Net Asset Values for
|investment trust companies
|managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited
|---
The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc
|As at close of business on 18-September-2018
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|739.93p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|755.24p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|728.91p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|744.23p
|LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808
|---
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Trust plc
|As at close of business on 18-September-2018
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|539.20p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|542.58p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50
|---
Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc
|As at close of business on 18-September-2018
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|399.37p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|404.16p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|395.45p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|400.24p
|LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16
|---
Invesco Income Growth Trust plc
|As at close of business on 18-September-2018
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|314.76p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|321.46p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135
|---
Keystone Investment Trust Plc
|As at close of business on 18-September-2018
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|1921.27p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|1958.38p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|1874.25p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|1911.35p
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563
|---
Invesco Asia Trust plc
|As at close of business on 18-September-2018
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|300.02p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|304.35p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173
|---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
|Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares
|As at close of business on 18-September-2018
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|208.15p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|209.02p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
|---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
|UK Equity class Ordinary shares
|As at close of business on 18-September-2018
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|179.52p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|179.94p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
|---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
|Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares
|As at close of business on 18-September-2018
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|103.47p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|103.60p
|LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
|---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
|Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares
|As at close of business on 18-September-2018
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|136.14p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|136.27p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
|---