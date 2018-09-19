19/09/2018 11:05:00

Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, September 19

                                                                           
Net Asset Values for
investment trust companies
managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited
---

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc

As at close of business on 18-September-2018
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue            739.93p
INCLUDING current year revenue                            755.24p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue            728.91p
INCLUDING current year revenue                            744.23p
LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808
---

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Trust plc

As at close of business on 18-September-2018
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue            539.20p
INCLUDING current year revenue                            542.58p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50
---

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc

As at close of business on 18-September-2018
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue            399.37p
INCLUDING current year revenue                            404.16p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue            395.45p
INCLUDING current year revenue                             400.24p
LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16
---

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc

As at close of business on 18-September-2018
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue            314.76p
INCLUDING current year revenue                            321.46p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135
---

Keystone Investment Trust Plc

As at close of business on 18-September-2018
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue            1921.27p
INCLUDING current year revenue                             1958.38p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue            1874.25p
INCLUDING current year revenue                            1911.35p
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563
---

Invesco Asia Trust plc

As at close of business on 18-September-2018
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue            300.02p
INCLUDING current year revenue                            304.35p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173
---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares
As at close of business on 18-September-2018
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue            208.15p
INCLUDING current year revenue                            209.02p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

UK Equity class Ordinary shares
As at close of business on 18-September-2018
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue            179.52p
INCLUDING current year revenue                            179.94p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares
As at close of business on 18-September-2018
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue            103.47p
INCLUDING current year revenue                            103.60p
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares
As at close of business on 18-September-2018
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue            136.14p
INCLUDING current year revenue                            136.27p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---

