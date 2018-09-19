19/09/2018 18:34:53

New Version of CellTrak Software Enables Home Care Agencies to Operate More Efficiently and Improve Compliance

Schaumburg, IL, Sept. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CellTrak Technologies, the provider of the industry’s leading Care Delivery Management solution, today announced a new release of its software. This version of the software, which is used at 4,000 home care locations, includes new features and enhancements that extend CellTrak's leadership in helping agencies to more efficiently deliver care in homes and in the community, to be more productive in the field and the office, and to easily provide required Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) data.

“The pressure on agencies to operate more efficiently and coordinate care more effectively is only increasing," stated Mark Battaglia, CellTrak's CEO. "Leading agencies aren’t waiting – they are leveraging technology now to quickly transition their businesses to be successful with changes in regulations, to support new care models, and to enable people in the field and the office to be more productive. This new release is the culmination of CellTrak’s recent work with customers and partners to deliver new features, enhancements, and interoperability that will make a meaningful difference for agencies every day. And, as that interaction continues, we expect to extend our leadership position by accelerating the pace of delivery of new, innovative capabilities that enable our customers to work efficiently at scale."

Highlights of release in terms of improved compliance and interoperability include:

  • Expansion of CellTrak’s EVVLink software, which automatically relays data required by states to support EVV provisions of the 21st Century Cures Act, to state aggregators and MCOs to improve reimbursement cycles, support additional states and payers, and add additional alerts.

  • New, bi-directional integrations with more industry leaders, including HHAeXchange, FEI Systems, and KanTime.

  • Enhanced interoperability to support additional care delivery workflows and to provide additional data for compliance, reporting, and analysis with other industry-leading EMRs, including EMRs from Netsmart, Epic, Homecare Homebase, Cerner, HEALTHCAREfirst, Brightree, Thornberry, Civica Coldharbour (UK), and GoldCare (Canada).

Highlights of the release in terms of cost savings and productivity improvements include enhancements to the CellTrak Operations Team Portal to save time and increase productivity. The Operations Team Portal is used by care coordinators and other staff to monitor what is happening in the field, respond to real-time alerts, manage exceptions, and improve care delivery over time. Customer-requested enhancements to the Operations Team Portal include:

  • A new tab that provides a comprehensive view of a staff member’s day

  • Streamlined navigation, alert filtering and handling

  • Keyboard shortcuts, and, when the EMR supports it, improving the visibility of, and workflow for, time-critical schedules

  • The availability of additional data items in reports

  • Query and reporting improvements that save office staff time every day and during audits

  • New, time- and call-saving way for field staff to quickly and securely communicate to office about a client visit before the visit begins

The CellTrak Operations Team Portal provides a central hub for coordinators to monitor activities in the field and resolve alerts that need immediate attention.

A new tab, lower right, shows the full day of a staff member involved in an alert, such as a visit that ran long. With a complete view of the caregiver's day, a coordinator can anticipate future delays and use secure messaging, for example, to communicate with the caregiver.

