New Website Provides Single Marketplace for Automation

New York, NY, Sept. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE –– Light Reading and Heavy Reading are excited to announce the launch of Automation Exchange (www.automationexchange.com), a new community that explores and promotes the most important companies, products, organizations and people involved in automation.

Automation Exchange is already home to a growing, searchable database of more than 2,000 companies, 2,500 products and 460-plus organizations that are key to automation. Information is indexed in 25 categories, including AI and machine learning, blockchain, connected car, edge networking, Internet of Things (IoT), performance and service assurance and virtualization techniques. Furthermore, the site delivers invaluable research, webinars and news about topics most important to the space.

"Everything happening in the communications space today – digital transformation, virtualization, the move toward 5G – ultimately will usher in and depend upon automation," says Denise Culver, online research director, who heads up the Automation Exchange team. "We built the site so that anyone interested in the intersection of automation and communications now has a single marketplace filled with companies, products and information that represents every aspect of automation."

The site can be utilized in a multitude of ways, including:

Explore the 25 index categories to find a comprehensive list of companies and products that focus on those particular subjects

Perform a thorough assessment of products and service from companies around the world

Undertake competitive research on companies and products to gain a competitive advantage in the marketplace

Connect and network with industry leaders who specialize in different facets of automation

Participate in valuable research, white papers, webinars and other deliverables related to automation

Companies have several options for being a part of Automation Exchange, including becoming a sponsor of the site, as well as upgrading company and product listings for better exposure on the site. Furthermore, Automation Exchange has an extensive editorial calendar that gives companies an opportunity to develop focused research, white papers, webinars, videos and other collateral on the site.

For information about becoming a part of Automation Exchange, contact Denise Culver at culver@heavyreading.com.

About Light Reading

Light Reading (www.lightreading.com) is an independent B2B digital media platform providing daily news analysis and insight for the global communications networking and services industry. Our broad readership and solid reputation make us the leading resource for telecom, mobile and cable network operators, cloud services players and all the companies that develop and supply them with technology, applications and professional services. Light Reading has over 500,000 qualified registered users, our websites attract over 1.3 million monthly page views and our newsletters are sent out to 220,000 opt-in subscribers.

About Heavy Reading

Heavy Reading is the research division of Light Reading, offering deep analysis of emerging telecom trends to network operators, technology suppliers and investors. Its product portfolio includes in-depth reports that address critical next-generation technology, market trackers that focus on critical technology sectors, exclusive worldwide surveys of network operator decision-makers and an array of custom and consulting services.

Denise Culver

318-906-0268

culver@heavyreading.com