Norsk Hydro: Hydro takes final build decision on Husnes line

Hydro has mad

e a final build decision to invest NOK 1.4 billion at Husnes to

upgrade and start-up the plant's second production line, which will double the plant's aluminium production and create 90 more jobs.

Since the investment decision in December 2017, Hydro has been detailing the project towards the final build decision.

"We're committing to aluminum production in Norway based on clean, renewable energy and doing so with world-class technology," says Hilde Merete Aasheim, Head of Primary Metal in Hydro.

In the restart of the line, which was shut down in 2009, Hydro will introduce new technology elements that will give better performance at the plant.

Hydro Husnes today produces about 95,000 tonnes of primary aluminium per year. With the re-start, the plant will produce 190,000 tonnes of aluminium annually.

The line is expected to begin operations in the first half of 2020.

The expected total investment for the upgrade and re-start is NOK 1.4 billion (in 2017 terms).

Hydro Husnes employs 245 people and became fully owned by Hydro in November 2014.

