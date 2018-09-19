Nuage Networks unveils SD-WAN 2.0, the industry's only automated and secure services platform for the delivery of enterprise IT services across any network and cloud

Press Release

Only unified platform in the industry to offer connectivity, visibility and control at scale from a "single pane of glass" across the entire network including data centers, public clouds and branches

First to offer true end-to-end, network-wide security from within the branch to workloads inside datacenters, public cloud & SaaS

Uniquely provides a flexible and open virtual networking fabric that enhances enterprise business applications and supports a wide range of value added services

IDC forecasts sales of SD-WAN technologies to reach $4.5 bln in 2022

19 September 2018

Espoo, Finland - Nokia is introducing the latest release of the Nuage Networks

Virtualized Network Services

(VNS) platform, offering the most powerful and secure end-to-end network governance across a multi-cloud environment, with complete visibility and control from a single management interface. Nuage Networks VNS is the industry's first and only SD-WAN 2.0 offering that is more than a network connectivity platform, providing a services architecture to deliver and orchestrate enterprise IT services across data centers, public cloud services, SaaS provider clouds and enterprise branch sites.

Enterprise IT departments have embraced the concept of SD-WAN, with leading telecommunications research firm IDC forecasting the worldwide market for SD-WAN infrastructure will record a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40.4% from 833 million in 2017 to more than 4.5 billion in 2022. IDC expects the market will expand by about 58% in 2018 to be worth more than $1.3 billion.[1]

First-generation SD-WAN solutions have been limited in scope to automating and managing connectivity of branch offices, which are underserved by IP-VPN services. However, as more enterprises migrate their business applications to the cloud, they must provide seamless WAN connectivity. This includes connectivity not only between customer premises equipment at branch and regional sites, but also to their private data centers, SaaS providers and public clouds - all within a unified security and governance model. Moreover, there is demand from enterprise customers to leverage this services platform to deploy and manage Value Added Services including VoIP, Next-Generation Firewall, IoT, and WiFi Access.

Nuage Networks VNS is the only SD-WAN 2.0 offer in the industry that is purpose-built to solve these new enterprise IT challenges with a seamless, automated and unified next generation solution. Nuage Networks SD-WAN 2.0 opens up a new dynamic in networking by providing services with flexible multi-cloud capabilities, the industry's most robust, built-in end-to-end security and a versatile architecture to deliver value-added services anywhere. These capabilities provide an immediate reduction in operational expenses and cost, superior agility, operational consistency across a multi-cloud environment and the ability to offer a diverse set of applications and services that can be consumed at the branch and/or the cloud. Longer term, the platform enables enterprises to future-proof their networks, addressing not only today's IT challenges, but also quickly adapting to their future needs.

Nuage Networks is continuing its strong push in the next generation SD-WAN market with recent contracts with service providers and enterprises from around the world including Banco Multiva, Cogeco Peer1 , Credit Andorra, Etisalat, Equal, Globe Telecom, NTT Com India, Orange X, Telefonica, UPMC, and Vertel , in addition to over 50 service providers world-wide that have selected Nuage Networks VNS for their managed SD-WAN offering. With over 400 enterprise customers, Nuage Networks VNS is increasingly the choice of global carriers and enterprises looking to automate, secure and optimize their IT processes as well as their WAN, datacenter and public cloud networks.

Patrick Farges, sales & marketing leader at Orange X, said: "The flexibility and high-level of automation provided to us by this SD-WAN 2.0 platform from Nuage Networks has unlocked new business opportunities and enabled us to rapidly launch new and highly differentiated network and security services. Working closely with Nuage Networks has helped us to adapt this advanced platform for the SME market."

Michel Bouffier, CIO at Banco Multiva (Grupo Financiero Multiva), said: "Along with end-to-end governance and security for our customers, we welcome the versatility of this SD-WAN 2.0 platform which allows us to not only support a hybrid environment in our datacenters, but also extends to our nationwide branch network. This provides us with crucial end-to-end policy-based network automation and security, giving us full visibility on the connectivity conditions of our branches in order to procure an outstanding customer service."

Cliff Grossner, Ph.D., senior research director and advisor, cloud and data center research practice of IHS Markit, a global business information provider, said: "The adoption of SD-WAN by enterprise grows rapidly, driven by the desire to connect branch locations and on-premises data centers with workloads placed in cloud service provider data centers and SaaS services. Effectively, enterprises are creating a Multi-cloud ecosystem. Ensuring a high-quality user experience with applications distributed across the multi-cloud makes secure, high-performance adaptive connectivity an imperative. For 2017, the revenue to cloud service providers was over $160 billion, with revenue over $375 billion forecast for 2022. 2017 revenue for SD-WAN vendors was $475 million, and is expected to hit 3.6 billion in 2022, signaling a strong need for secure multi-cloud connectivity. Nuage Networks SD-WAN 2.0 focus on providing a secure virtual networking fabric for the multi-cloud answers an important market requirement."

Brad Casemore, Research VP, IDC, said: "Network challenges are coming to the fore as organizations worldwide embrace multi-cloud as a means of achieving digital-transformation objectives. Indeed, IDC finds that enterprises are thinking more comprehensively and holistically about how their networks will support the full spectrum of multi-cloud - from on-premises datacenters to IaaS and Saas public clouds and out to the branch offices and remote locations that constitute the intelligent edge. With its latest release of the Virtualized Services Platform (VSP) and its vision for SD-WAN 2.0, Nuage Networks addresses the need for secure networking across the multi-cloud landscape."

Sunil Khandekar, founder and CEO of Nuage Networks, said: "The industry is on the cusp of a big shift towards SD-WAN. Today, Nuage solidifies its SD-WAN 2.0 leadership, adding key features to improve the security and manageability of VNS, and further reinforces our founding vision to connect enterprise users to their applications without boundaries. Unlike other vendors that either have basic connectivity solutions, use proprietary hardware or need to cobble together multiple platforms to address enterprise IT needs, we purposefully developed our VNS offer on a single platform to give our customers a powerful, seamless and consistent set of capabilities across the entire network. By offering IT services over SD-WAN and combining them with Nuage's core strengths in large scale networking and operational capabilities, Nuage Networks VNS establishes itself as the industry's first and foremost SD-WAN 2.0 platform."

About Nuage SD-WAN 2.0

Nuage Networks SD-WAN 2.0 addresses the modern enterprise network's need to connect users to applications in a secure, programmable, automated and transport-agnostic manner. It's the only SD-WAN platform in the industry to offer true end-to-end policy and data plane controls extending from users in branches to workloads in public or private clouds, as well as SaaS.

Beyond point security functions, Nuage Networks SD-WAN also offers the industry's most comprehensive security across the entire network with the ability to not only offer end-to-end microsegmentation, but also detect threats and respond in real-time. This unique functionality protects against malicious unauthorized access, monitors all network communication across and within a branch to identify anomalies and violations of policies, generates automated actions by creating security rules in real-time based on real-time events and patterns.

To address the massive migration to virtualizing peripheral applications (e.g. VoIP gateways, IoT agents, and Wireless LAN controllers) through the deployment of third-party virtual network functions (VNFs), Nuage Networks SD-WAN 2.0 provides enterprises flexible infrastructure to deploy value added services, whether locally through hosting 3rd party VNFs on an x86 uCPE or service-chained in the datacenter or cloud, ending the complexity of installing and remotely managing dedicated purpose-built customer premises equipment or single-function appliances.

About Nuage Networks from Nokia

Nu-âhj: From French, meaning "cloud." Nuage Networks from Nokia brings a combination of technologies and networking expertise to the enterprise and telecommunications industries. The Silicon Valley-based business has applied new thinking to the problem of delivering massively scalable and highly programmable SDN solutions within and across the datacenter and out to the wide area network with the security and availability required by business-critical environments. Nuage Networks, backed by the IP/Optical Networks business of Nokia, has the pedigree to serve the needs of the world's biggest clouds. The cloud has made promises - the mission of Nuage Networks is to help you realize them.

For more information, visit Nuage Networks on: www.nuagenetworks.net, read the latest posts on the Nuage Networks blog https://www.nuagenetworks.net/blog/ and follow the company on Twitter: https://twitter.com/nuagenetworks.

About Nokia

We create the technology to connect the world. Powered by the research and innovation of Nokia Bell Labs, we serve communications service providers, governments, large enterprises and consumers, with the industry's most complete, end-to-end portfolio of products, services and licensing.

We adhere to the highest ethical business standards as we create technology with social purpose, quality and integrity. Nokia is enabling the infrastructure for 5G and the Internet of Things to transform the human experience. nokia.com.

[1] IDC, Worldwide SD-WAN Infrastructure Forecast, 2018-2022, Doc # US44182618, Aug 2018