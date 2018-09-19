Ovid Therapeutics to Present at Two Investor Healthcare Conferences in October 2018

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OVID), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing medicines that transform the lives of people with rare neurological diseases, today announced that the company will present at two upcoming investor conferences in October:

Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference The company will give a corporate presentation on Monday, October 1, 2018 at 10:05 a.m. ET. The conference will be held at the InterContinential New York Barclay Hotel.

Ladenburg Thalmann 2018 Healthcare Conference The company will give a corporate presentation on Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. ET. The conference will be held at Sofitel Hotel in New York, NY.

Live audio webcasts of the presentations can be accessed through the Events & Presentations section of the company's website at investors.ovidrx.com . Archived replays of the webcasts will be available on the company's website for two weeks following each live presentation.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ: OVID) is a New York-based biopharmaceutical company using its BoldMedicine™ approach to develop medicines that transform the lives of patients with rare neurological disorders. Ovid has a broad pipeline of potential first-in-class medicines. The company’s lead investigational medicine, OV101, is currently in development for the treatment of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. Ovid is also developing OV935/TAK-935 in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the treatment of rare developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE).

For more information on Ovid, please visit https://www.ovidrx.com/ .

Contacts

Investors:

Lora Pike

Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Senior Director, Investor Relations & Public Relations

lpike@ovidrx.com

Steve Klass

Burns McClellan, Inc

sklass@burnsmc.com

(212) 213-0006

Media:

Elliot Fox

W2O Group

efox@w2ogroup.com

(212) 257-6724