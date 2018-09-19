19/09/2018 16:18:00

Portfolio Update

BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, September 19

BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST plc (LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)

All information is at 31 August 2018 and unaudited.

Performance at month end with net income reinvested

 

One

Month

Three

Months

Six

Months

One

Year

Three

Years

Five years
Net asset value2.3%8.5%11.7%12.2%72.3%98.1%
Share price5.2%9.1%15.1%19.4%83.7%90.9%
Russell 1000 Value Index2.4%8.3%11.2%11.5%67.7%102.6%

Source: BlackRock

At month end

Net asset value – capital only:  181.75p
Net asset value – cum income:                                182.29p
Share price:                                                 180.00p
Discount to cum income NAV: 1.3%
Net yield¹:                                                     4.4%
Total assets including current year revenue:                 £125.6m
Gearing:                                                         Nil
Options overwrite:                             15.0%
Ordinary shares in issue²:68,874,044
Ongoing charges³:1.1%

¹ In line with the dividend policy announced in the Annual Report on 13 December 2017 of dividends amounting to 8.00p per share for the year ending 31 October 2018 and based on the share price as at close of business on 31 August 2018.

² Excluding 31,487,261 ordinary shares held in treasury.

³ Ongoing charges represent the management fee and all other operating expenses excluding interest as a % of average shareholders’ funds for the year ended 31 October 2017.

Benchmark Sector Analysis

Total Assets (%)

Financials26.6
Health Care17.3
Energy11.7
Information Technology11.2
Industrials8.0
Consumer Staples6.6
Utilities4.9
Consumer Discretionary3.8
Telecommunication Services3.6
Materials2.2
Net current assets4.1
-----
100.0
=====

   

Country Analysis

Total Assets (%)

United States79.9
United Kingdom5.0
Canada3.1
Ireland2.6
Netherlands2.4
France0.9
Denmark0.8
Germany0.6
China0.4
Switzerland0.2
Net Current assets4.1
-----
100.0
=====

   

Ten Largest Investments

Company

Country of Risk

Total Assets (%)

JPMorgan ChaseUSA4.1
PfizerUSA3.8
Bank of AmericaUSA3.5
CitigroupUSA3.4
Verizon CommunicationsUSA3.4
Wells FargoUSA3.3
OracleUSA2.9
AnthemUSA2.5
Suncor EnergyCanada2.4
MicrosoftUSA2.4

Tony DeSpirito, Franco Tapia and David Zhao, representing the Investment Manager, noted:

For the one-month period ended 31 August 2018, the Company’s NAV increased by 2.3% while the share price increased by 5.2% (all in sterling). The Company’s benchmark, the Russell 1000 Value Index, returned 2.4% for the period.

The largest contributor to relative performance was stock selection in the consumer discretionary sector, most notably in the specialty retail industry. In utilities, stock selection in electric utilities also boosted relative performance. Other notable contributors included our overweight to the health care providers & services industry and a combination of stock selection and an overweight to the information technology sector.

The largest detractor from relative performance was a combination of allocation decisions and stock selection in the financials sector. Notably, an underweight to the diversified financial services industry proved costly, as did stock selection in the banks industry. The portfolio’s cash position, which averaged 5.6% during the period, weighed on relative returns amid rising U.S. equity prices. Other notable detractors included our underweight to real estate and stock selection in the industrials sector.

The portfolio’s option overwriting strategy detracted from absolute returns in August. This should be understood within the context of rising U.S. equity market prices.

Transactions/Options

Transactions: In August we initiated new positions in Mondelez International, Inc., Nestlé S.A. and Newell Brands Inc. Position sizes in Verizon Communications Inc., Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and The Williams Companies, Inc. were also increased. Conversely, we exited our positions in Chevron Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell plc and Lincoln National Corporation. Other notable trades included trimming our existing positions in The Kroger Co, Bank of America Corporation and KeyCorp.

Options:  As of 31 August 2018, the Company’s options exposure was 15.0% and the delta of the options was 87.6. 

Positioning

As of the period end, the Company’s largest overweight positions relative to the benchmark were in the health care, financials and information technology sectors. The Company’s largest underweight positions relative to the benchmark were in the real estate, consumer discretionary and materials sectors.

Source: BlackRock.

19 September 2018

Latest information is available by typing blackrock.co.uk/brna on the internet, "BLRKINDEX" on Reuters, "BLRK" on Bloomberg or "8800" on Topic 3 (ICV terminal).  Neither the contents of the Manager’s website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Manager’s website (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.

