19/09/2018 16:22:00

Portfolio Update

Related content
18 Sep - 
Net Asset Value(s)
17 Sep - 
Tender Offer
17 Sep - 
Net Asset Value(s)

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, September 18

BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST plc (LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55)

All information is at 31 August 2018 and unaudited.

Performance at month end with net income reinvested

 

One

Month

Three

Months

One

Year

Three

Years

Launch

(20 Sep 04)

Net asset value (undiluted)1.8%6.6%11.8%60.1%392.1%
Net asset value* (diluted)1.8%6.6%11.8%60.5%392.5%
Share price2.3%8.0%12.5%57.2%371.5%
FTSE World Europe ex UK-1.4%3.9%1.4%47.4%251.7%

* Diluted for treasury shares and subscription shares.

Sources: BlackRock and Datastream

At month end

Net asset value (capital only):377.80p
Net asset value (including income):382.22p
Net asset value (capital only)1:377.80p
Net asset value (including income)1:382.22p
Share price:363.00p
Discount to NAV (including income):5.0%
Discount to NAV (including income)1:5.0%
Net gearing:1.9%
Net yield2:1.5%
Total assets (including income):£330.5m
Ordinary shares in issue3:86,459,691
Ongoing charges4:1.10%

1  Diluted for treasury shares.

2  Based on a final dividend of 3.70p per share for the year ended 31 August 2017 and an interim dividend of 1.75p per share for the year ending 31 August 2018.

3  Excluding 23,869,247 shares held in treasury.

4  Calculated as a percentage of average net assets and using expenses, excluding interest costs, after relief for taxation, for the year ended 31 August 2017.

Sector Analysis

Total

 Assets (%) 

Country Analysis

Total

 Assets (%) 

Industrials35.1 Switzerland18.8 
Health Care21.0 France15.5 
Consumer Goods11.5 Germany12.7 
Financials10.1 Denmark11.1 
Technology9.2 Netherlands11.0 
Consumer Services6.2 Sweden7.1 
Basic Materials3.6 Spain4.9 
Telecommunications1.8 Italy4.0 
Oil & Gas1.7 Israel3.7 
Net current liabilities(0.2)Russia3.5 
----- Finland2.9 
100.0 Ireland2.1 
===== Belgium1.7 
Greece1.2 
Net current liabilities                 (0.2)
----- 
100.0 
===== 

   

Ten Largest Equity Investments

Company

Country

% of Total Assets

Lonza GroupSwitzerland5.9
Novo NordiskDenmark4.7
SafranFrance4.7
SAPGermany4.6
SikaSwitzerland4.6
UnileverNetherlands3.7
Fresenius Medical CareGermany3.6
ThalesFrance3.3
HexagonSweden3.2
DSVDenmark3.0

Commenting on the markets, Stefan Gries, representing the Investment Manager noted:

During the month, the Company’s NAV rose by 1.8% and the share price rose by 2.3%. For reference, the FTSE World Europe ex UK Index returned -1.4% during the period.

Continental European markets fell in August. Markets were driven down by the financial sector, which sold off in fear of potential contagion within Turkey, which looked to be heading towards crisis as its currency plunged. In economic data, second quarter Eurozone GDP was revised up slightly to 2.2% but the first half of 2018 was still very soft compared to the end of 2017. The main culprits behind this slowdown were France and Italy. Other peripherals such as Spain, Portugal and Cyprus are growing quicker than the euro area average. August PMI readings showed Services rebounding, whilst Manufacturing continued to edge down, suggesting that the external environment remains challenging, whereas the domestic Eurozone economy is holding up better. German IFO rose to the highest level since March, driven by the expectations index suggesting a possible rebound of growth in the coming quarter as well.

The Company outperformed the market over the month. Strong stock selection was the primary driver of the Company’s performance over the period. Sector allocation also aided returns. The lower allocation to the financials sector was positive for performance, as the banking sector in particular was dragged down on heightened political risk. However, a holding in Sberbank Russia detracted. The higher allocation to both industrials and technology compared with the reference index, also aided returns. The higher allocation to consumer goods, however, dampened returns.

The top performing holding over the period was Israeli Chemicals. The stock rallied in response to rising potash prices, given supply constraints following production issues in Brazil and Argentina.

A position in freight forwarder DSV proved positive for performance. Despite ongoing trade war rhetoric and a number of tariffs imposed, global trade volumes and DSV’s revenues remain healthy. The company reported another strong quarter with earnings ahead of expectations in all divisions. With this, DSV raised guidance for growth by 4% and increased their share buybacks.

Other large active positions, such as Lonza and Safran, also both contributed positively to performance as fundamentals remain robust. A holding in Kingspan also aided returns as first half results came in 5% ahead of expectations at the earnings level. This was driven by pricing dynamics in the insulated board business, improved dynamics from acquisitions and positive trends in the UK.

A position in Inditex detracted from returns, impacted by the disruption of the Turkish Lira given 15% of sourcing costs are from Turkey. Furthermore, as the market moved into more defensive names, those less exposed to the economic cycle given a lower appetite for risk, Nestlé and Roche, outperformed the market. Not holding either of these stocks detracted from the Company’s performance.

At the end of the period the Company had a higher allocation than the reference index towards industrials, technology, consumer services and health care. A lower allocation was held in financials, consumer goods, utilities, telecommunications, basic materials and oil & gas.

Outlook

The apparent attractiveness of European equities has waned year-to-date. Political headlines have shifted sentiment towards the region and expectations have been reset lower. These expectations, and indeed market positioning, have however come from bullish levels at the onset of 2018. We continue to see earnings progressing positively in the region and note that foreign exchange impacts are probably past their worst. The continued global growth has supported revenues in Europe. Risks are clearly present in the market, but resolutions on trade wars could prove a catalyst for the region and particularly for stocks with depressed valuations. We believe navigating risks and extreme valuations through active stock selection is increasingly important at this stage in the cycle. From a fundamental standpoint, there are ample attractive investment opportunities within Europe which can deliver earnings growth and strong cash flow irrespective of the political environment.

19 September 2018

ENDS

Latest information is available by typing www.brgeplc.co.uk on the internet, "BLRKINDEX" on Reuters, "BLRK" on Bloomberg or "8800" on Topic 3 (ICV terminal).  Neither the contents of the Manager’s website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Manager’s website (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

16:22 E:BRGE
Portfolio Update
18 Sep E:BRGE
Net Asset Value(s)
17 Sep E:BRGE
Tender Offer
17 Sep E:BRGE
Net Asset Value(s)
14 Sep E:BRGE
Net Asset Value(s)
13 Sep E:BRGE
Net Asset Value(s)
12 Sep E:BRGE
Net Asset Value(s)
11 Sep E:BRGE
Net Asset Value(s)
10 Sep E:BRGE
Net Asset Value(s)
07 Sep E:BRGE
Net Asset Value(s)

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
26 Jul - Rathbone Brothers Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Rockwell, GDS Holdings, and Zion and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
2
Kitov Pharma Updates on Motions in USA Initiated by Kitov Chairman
3
Athena Alliance Gains Six New Partners in Their Mission to Get More Women in Board Seats
4
Kirkland Lake Gold Acquires Shares of Osisko Mining Inc.
5
WISeKey and OISTE.ORG to Launch at the Zermatt Summit the Anti-Illicit Trade Declaration, calling on the International Community to Address all Forms of Illicit Trade

Related stock quotes

Blackrock Greater Europe.. 358.00 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

16:52
Land Parcel and Building for Sale Online
16:49
Transaction in Own Shares
16:48
Pinnacle Dermatology, a Chicago Pacific Founders portfolio company, Enters Flint Michigan with the Acquisition of Walter Barkey, MD, PLLC
16:46
SCOR : A.M. Best confirms SCOR's Financial Strength Rating of 'A+' and its Issuer Credit Rating of 'aa-'
16:45
ALSTOM SA: Alstom signs Memorandum of Understanding with Ukrainian Railways for electric locomotives
16:45
Derivatives: Adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Telenor (109/18)
16:45
HPIL Holding Signs MOU with Numbers Unlimited Limited of the UK
16:45
Tarkett: Information on the total number of voting rights and shares in the share capital as of July 31 and August 31, 2018
16:45
ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT - REPURCHASE OF OWN SHARES ON 19 SEPTEMBER 2018

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
19 September 2018 17:09:48
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-09-19 18:09:48 - 2018-09-19 17:09:48 - 1000 - Website: OKAY