RECYLEX S.A. WILL APPEAL AGAINST THE DECISION OF THE BETHUNE REGIONAL COURT WITHIN THE SCOPE OF ITS LIABILITY CLAIM OF RECYLEX AGAINST THE LIQUIDATORS OF METALEUROP NORD S.A.S.

Suresnes, September 19th, 2018: Recylex S.A. (Euronext Paris: FR0000120388 - RX) takes note of the decision of September 18, 2018 of the Béthune Regional Court rejecting its liability claim lodged against the liquidators of Metaleurop Nord S.A.S and will appeal against this decision.

On September 18th, 2018, the Béthune Regional Court rejected Recylex S.A.'s liability claim lodged against the liquidators of Metaleurop Nord S.A.S. up to approximately €22 million. This amount corresponds mainly to the prejudice suffered by Recylex S.A. as a result of damages it had to pay to more than 550 former employees of Metaleurop Nord S.A.S. As a reminder, these damages were paid to them in order to compensate their loss for dismissal without real and serious cause in lack of search for reclassifications.

The Court has considered that the liquidators personally committed a fault for breaching their legal obligation to seek reclassifications in connection with the dismissal of the former employees of Metaleurop Nord S.A.S. in 2003.

However, the Court considered that the liquidators' liability should be exonerated up to two-third of the corresponding damage, due to the 15 days' statutory period imposed on the liquidators to proceed with the dismissals being incompatible with the legal obligation to seek reclassifications. The Court also exonerated the liquidators from their liability by considering that Recylex S.A. was itself bound by the obligation to seek reclassifications.

Recylex S.A. acknowledges the finding by the Court of the personal misconduct by the liquidators of Metaleurop Nord S.A.S., but considers that the two legal grounds put forward by the Court to exonerate the liquidators' liability are totally unfounded. Recylex S.A. will therefore lodge an appeal against this decision.

A document summarizing the main legal proceedings concerning Recylex S.A. can be found on the Recylex Group's website (www.recylex.fr - News - Legal proceedings schedule).

