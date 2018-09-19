19/09/2018 07:55:34

RENAULT :Communication about availability - Renault sales figures for July and August 2018

Communication about availability - Renault sales figures for July and August 2018

Boulogne, September 19, 2018

Renault announces that its sales figures report for July and August 2018 is now available on Renault website www.group.renault.com, tab Finance, in the 'Regulated information', 'Monthly sales'

RENAULT- SALES AVAILABILITY JULY AUGUST 2018

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: RENAULT via Globenewswire

