SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation Of Zoe’s Kitchen, Inc. Buyout

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.:

  • Do you own shares of Zoe’s Kitchen, Inc. (NYSE:

    ZOES

    )? 

  • Did you purchase any of your shares prior to August 17, 2018?

  • Do you think the proposed buyout is fair?

  • Do you want to discuss your rights? 

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential legal claims against the board of directors of Zoe’s Kitchen, Inc. (“Zoe’s” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ZOES) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to the Company’s entry into an agreement to be acquired by CAVA Group,  Inc. (“CAVA”).  Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of Zoe’s will receive $12.75 in cash for each share of Zoe’s common stock.   

If you own common stock of Zoe’s and purchased any shares before August 17, 2018, if you would like to learn more about this investigation, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra at Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., 300 Delaware Avenue, Suite 1220, Wilmington, Delaware 19801, by telephone at (888) 969-4242, or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com.  

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Wilmington, Delaware, Garden City, New York, and San Francisco, California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:                                                                                             

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.

Seth D. Rigrodsky

Gina M. Serra

(888) 969-4242

(302) 295-5310

Fax: (302) 654-7530

info@rl-legal.com

https://www.rigrodskylong.com

RL Logo.jpg

