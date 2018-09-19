Stillfront Group AB: Simutronics announces "SIEGE: World War II"

Related content Stillfront: eRepublik Labs launches "Vietnam War: Plato.. Stillfront: Babil Games announces global version of Nid.. Stillfront Group AB: Stillfront Interim Report Jan - Ju..

PRESS RELEASE

September 19, 2018

Simutronics begins soft launch of "SIEGE: World War II", a new real-time Army vs. Army battler

Simutronics, a subsidiary of Stillfront Group AB ("Stillfront") has begun the soft launch of SIEGE: World War II on Android and iOS.

Created by the team behind SIEGE: Titan Wars, Lara Croft: Relic Run and other classics, SIEGE: World War II brings fierce, fast and relentless action to the competitive mobile games scene, letting players deploy classic World War II battlefield forces, weapons and tactics against each other in real-time.

SIEGE: World War II is challenging to all gamers, requiring strategic thinking and planning. SIEGE: World War II builds on Simutronics experience in card-based battle games, fitting perfectly into Stillfront's strategy of a portfolio of games encouraging long gamer relations. Marketing of SIEGE: World War II will be made in collaboration with Goodgame Studios. The SIEGE: World War II IP is fully owned by Simutronics.

"We crafted SIEGE: World War II based on all the knowledge and experience gained from past titles, building on strong points and addressing weaknesses. We look forward to working together with our friends at Goodgame Studios to make SIEGE: World War II our biggest success to date," David Whatley, CEO of Simutronics comments.

"Leveraging engines and in-house publishing are two core strategies within Stillfront Group, and this release is a great example of both. With publishing moving in-house, we have full control of both development and marketing going forward," says Jörgen Larsson, CEO of Stillfront Group.

Key features of SIEGE: World War II include:

· Fierce head-to-head Battles: Engage in massive tug-of-war style army vs. army battles where strategic unit placement can mean the difference between a thrilling victory or a crushing defeat.

· Global Competitive Rank: Pit your tactics against others from around the world and earn Victory Points to climb the ranks.

· Join a Clan, Become Legend: Join or create a clan to share cards and cultivate your own community.

· Become a Seasoned Commander: Watch replays to hone your skills and analyze your opponent's tactics.

· Enjoy explosive 3D graphics at up to 60fps frame-rate supported by explosive sound design.

· Test yourself with new, unique Challenges released twice a week.

· Climb into the Prestige Tiers to gain exclusive access to unreleased Cards.

For more information, visit: https://siegeworldwarii.com

Watch the SIEGE: World War II trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v2v3F8vW55Y

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Jörgen Larsson, CEO

Phone: +46 703 211 800

jorgen@stillfront.com

ABOUT STILLFRONT

Stillfront is a group of independent creators, publishers and distributors of digital games - with a vision to become the leading group of indie game creators and publishers. Stillfront operates through nine near-autonomous subsidiaries: Bytro Labs in Germany, Coldwood Interactive in Sweden, Power Challenge in the UK and Sweden, Dorado Online Games in Malta, Simutronics in the United States, Babil Games in UAE and Jordan, eRepublik in Ireland and Romania, OFM Studios in Germany and Goodgame Studios in Germany. Stillfront's games are distributed globally. The main markets are Germany, the United States, France, UK and MENA. For further information, please visit www.stillfront.com.

SELECTED GAMES

Stillfront's portfolio includes games across multiple platforms. Unravel and Unravel Two are widely acclaimed console games developed by Coldwood in collaboration with Electronic Arts. Supremacy 1914 and Call of War are high-immersion war strategy games developed by Bytro Labs. ManagerZone is a sports management strategy game launched in 2001. DragonRealms and GemStone IV are MUD-style games with a very loyal player base. Siege: Titan Wars(TM) is a popular mobile game developed by Simutronics. Nida Harb III and Admiral are mobile strategy games with very strong player bases, which are published by Babil Games. World at War: WW2 and War and Peace: Civil War are a successful mobile strategy games developed and published by eRepublik Labs. Online Fussball Manager is a leading sports management game. EMPIRE and BIG FARM are major brands operated by Goodgame Studios.

Nasdaq First North Ticker Symbol: SF

Certified Adviser: Avanza Bank, phone +46 8 409 421 20

This information is information that Stillfront Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.30 CEST on Sep 19, 2018.

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Stillfront Group AB via Globenewswire