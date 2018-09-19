19/09/2018 11:00:00

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals to Present XERAVA™ (Eravacycline) and TP-6076 Data at IDWeek 2018

Related content
00:59 - 
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Clas..
18 Sep - 
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for SBGI, TTPH and HMNY: Levi & Kor..
17 Sep - 
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions o..

– Four Abstracts Selected for Poster Presentations –

– TP-6076 Featured in Oral Presentation –

WATERTOWN, Mass., Sept. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel antibiotics to treat life-threatening multidrug-resistant (MDR) infections, today announced it will have four posters and one oral presentation at the Infectious Disease Society of America’s (IDSA) Infectious Disease Week (IDWeek) 2018, taking place October 3-7 in San Francisco, CA at the Moscone Center. Presentations will include data on XERAVA™ (eravacycline), the Company’s U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved treatment for complicated intra-abdominal infections (cIAI), which is also under review for regulatory approval by the European Commission for the treatment of cIAI. Additional data will be presented on TP-6076, the Company’s second-generation candidate to target MDR Gram-negative bacteria, which is currently in Phase 1 clinical testing.

The details for the data presentations at IDWeek are as follows:

XERAVA Poster Presentations

Poster title: Pooled Analysis of Safety Data from Phase 2 and 3 Clinical Trials Evaluating Eravacycline in Complicated Intra-Abdominal Infections

Date and time: Saturday, October 6 from 12:30 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. PT

Location: S Poster Hall

Poster number:  1976

Session information: Poster Abstract Session: Clinical Trials

Poster title: Efficacy of Eravacycline in Secondary Bacteremia: A Post Hoc Analysis of Two Phase 3 Studies of Complicated Intra-Abdominal Infections

Date and time: Saturday, October 6 from 12:30 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. PT

Location: S Poster Hall

Poster number:  1978

Session information: Poster Abstract Session: Clinical Trials

Poster title: Combined Microbiological Response Rates from Two Phase 3 Trials Demonstrating the Activity of Eravacycline in the Treatment of Complicated Intra-Abdominal Infections: A Pooled Analysis of IGNITE1 and IGNITE4

Date and time: Saturday, October 6 from 12:30 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. PT

Location: S Poster Hall

Poster number:  1963

Session information: Poster Abstract Session: Clinical Trials

TP-6076 Oral Presentation

Presentation title: TP-6076 – Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals

Date and time: Thursday, October 4 from 2:00 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. PT

Location: N Hall D

Presentation number: 837

Speaker: Larry Tsai, M.D.

Session information: Exploring the Antibiotic Pipeline 2018

TP-6076 Poster Presentation

Poster title: Safety, Tolerability and Pharmacokinetics of Multiple Doses of TP-6076, a Novel, Fully Synthetic Tetracycline, in a Phase 1 Study

Date and time: Friday, October 5 from 12:30 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. PT

Location: S Poster Hall

Poster number: 1371

Session information: Poster Abstract Session: Novel Agents

Additional Activities

  • Tetraphase will host a XERAVA exhibit booth (#324) at IDWeek 2018 during exhibit hours: Thursday, October 4; from 11:45 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. PT; Friday, October 5 from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. PT; and Saturday, October 6 from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. PT. Tetraphase Medical Affairs also will be present at booth #322 during exhibit hours.

     

  • Tetraphase has provided an independent educational grant in support of a Continuing Medical Education Lunch Symposium entitled “Emerging Options for Complicated Gram-Negative Infections: Considerations for Intra-Abdominal and Urinary Tract Infections.” It will take place on Wednesday, October 3, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. PT at Moscone South 206-208.

IDWeek is the combined annual meeting of the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA), the Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America (SHEA), the HIV Medicine Association (HIVMA), and the Pediatric Infectious Diseases Society (PIDS). Full abstracts can be found on the IDWeek website at https://www.idweek.org/  

About

XERAVA  

XERAVA (eravacycline for injection) is a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older. XERAVA was investigated for the treatment of cIAI as part of the Company's IGNITE (Investigating Gram-Negative Infections Treated with Eravacycline) phase 3 programs. In the first pivotal phase 3 trial in patients with cIAI, twice-daily intravenous (IV) XERAVA met the primary endpoint by demonstrating statistical non-inferiority of clinical response compared to ertapenem and was well-tolerated. In the second phase 3 clinical trial in patients with cIAI, twice-daily IV XERAVA met the primary endpoint by demonstrating statistical non-inferiority of clinical response compared to meropenem and was well-tolerated. In both trials, XERAVA achieved high cure rates in patients with Gram-negative pathogens, including resistant isolates.

Important Safety Information

To report suspected adverse reactions, contact Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc., at 1-833-7-XERAVA (1-833-793-7282) or FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

Please see full prescribing information for XERAVA at www.XERAVA.com.

About Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company using its proprietary chemistry technology to create novel antibiotics for serious and life-threatening bacterial infections, including those caused by many of the multidrug-resistant bacteria highlighted as urgent public health threats by the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Company has created more than 3,000 novel tetracycline compounds using its proprietary technology platform. Tetraphase's lead product XERAVA™ is approved for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections (cIAI) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and under review for marketing application authorization approval by the European Commission for the treatment of cIAI. The Company’s pipeline also includes TP-271 and TP-6076, which are in phase 1 clinical trials. Please visit www.tphase.com for more company information.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about our future expectations, plans and prospects, including statements regarding our strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives, and other statements containing the words "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "plans," "will" and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including whether eravacycline will be successfully distributed and marketed and other regulatory and commercial risk factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2018, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 2, 2018. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views as of September 19, 2018. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so.

Media and Investor Contact:

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals

Jennifer Viera

617-600-7040

jviera@tphase.com

 

Tetraphase Logo

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

11:00 TTPH
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals to Present XERAVA™ (Eravacycline) and TP-6076 Data at IDWeek 2018
00:59 TTPH
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Vuzix, Tetraphase, and LogMeIn and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
18 Sep HMNY
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for SBGI, TTPH and HMNY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
17 Sep ACAD
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ACAD, FIZZ, RMTI, TTPH and FB
16 Sep HMNY
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ZN, RMTI, TTPH, HMNY and GDS
15 Sep TTPH
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Investors (TTPH)
15 Sep TTPH
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - TTPH
14 Sep PM
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: PM QRTEA LOGM NLSN ACAD RMTI TTPH FB GDS SKX: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
13 Sep TTPH
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for PDD, SBGI and TTPH: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
12 Sep ABBV
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of FIZZ, RMTI, TTPH, ABBV and GDS

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
26 Jul - Rathbone Brothers Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Eastmain Resources CEO Updates Uptick Newswire’s Stock Day Podcast on The Company’s Value to Investors as They Hit Major Milestones in Gold Exploration
2
CBT Pharmaceuticals Initiates the APOLLO Oncology Clinical Trials Program
3
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Rockwell, GDS Holdings, and Zion and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
4
Athena Alliance Gains Six New Partners in Their Mission to Get More Women in Board Seats
5
Kitov Pharma Updates on Motions in USA Initiated by Kitov Chairman

Related stock quotes

Tetraphase Pharmaceutica.. 2.900 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

11:38
Squirrel AI unveiled at TechCrunch Disrupt, attracting overseas ventures to propose partnership
11:32
Results of EGM and Issue of Equity
11:31
Net Asset Value(s)
11:29
Net Asset Value(s)
11:18
Net Asset Value(s)
11:17
India Advantage Fund Ltd : Net Asset Value
11:16
Net Asset Value(s)
11:15
Net Asset Value(s)
11:13
Net Asset Value(s)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
19 September 2018 12:02:26
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2018-09-19 13:02:26 - 2018-09-19 12:02:26 - 1000 - Website: OKAY