Transporeon Group Introduces 2018 Carrier Survey at CSCMP Edge

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transporeon Group , a global provider of a cloud-based supply chain execution platform, will be introducing the results from the new 2018 carrier survey at CSCMP Edge 2018, relaying details from the perspective of the carrier on such challenges as driver shortages, capacity constraints and rising transportation prices that are affecting bottom-line profits and efficiencies. The report, titled “In the Driver’s Seat: 2018 North American over-the-road transportation survey,” will be distributed in Transporeon’s booth #636 at CSCMP Edge, or via download from the link below.

“Our carriers are saying that, while rates continue to increase and capacity is still limited due to growing demand, many feel the need to stay competitive to maintain their valued partnerships,” said Ed Moran, managing director and senior vice president of sales and marketing at Transporeon Group Americas. “That said, Transporeon has seen a significant increase in RFPs through our procurement platform since last year, which shows that shippers are going to market earlier and more frequently to ensure that their capacity needs can be fulfilled. We are happy to talk to shippers about our recommendations for bid timing and contract-rate updates, and to share more of the results of our third carrier survey with attendees of the upcoming CSCMP conference.”

Transporeon surveyed more than 3,700 logistics service providers within its North American carrier network to see how the volatile market environment is affecting their businesses. Some insights from the survey report include:

Driver shortages: The driver shortage remains the biggest challenge carriers are currently facing, with significant impacts on pricing and the ability to increase available capacity.

Rates and the shift to spot market: While spot rates have increased 20-30% over last year, the segment of carriers who secure business primarily in the spot market has increased by only 15% from 2017. Those who reported sticking to contract rates indicated this was primarily to retain relationships with their preferred shippers.

Capacity: Nearly half of all carriers that participated in the survey report they are at a 95% or higher capacity utilization rate, which is why it is crucial for shippers to work to become a “shipper of choice” to hold on to capacity.

The Transporeon 2018 North American Road Transportation Survey can be downloaded at https://go.transporeon.com/SPCTPGUS2018-09-18CarrierSurveyReport_LPRegistration.html?utm_campaign=carrier-survey&utm_source=globenewswire&utm_medium=pr .

Transporeon will be demonstrating their complete end-to-end transportation platform that includes solutions across the logistics lifecycle at CSCMP Edge, held Sept. 30-Oct. 3 in Nashville, TN. To schedule an appointment to discuss transportation procurement options in this challenging market environment and opportunities to gain preferred shipper status with your carriers, please email contact-us@transporeon.com .

About Transporeon

Transporeon

is the cloud-based logistics platform that enables a worldwide collaborative network of logistics professionals. This global platform for intelligent transport logistics creates a digital connection between shippers and carriers, achieving smarter, transparent and more cost-effective movement of goods around the world. By digitizing the entire logistics supply chain, it also enables real communication and collaboration across the worldwide shipper-carrier community.

The company links a global network of more than 1,000 shippers (manufacturers, suppliers, and retailers), 65,000 carriers (logistics and transportation service providers, 3PLs, freight forwarders, and brokers), and more than 100,000 users in over 100 countries through a range of software-as-a-service solutions currently available in 24 language versions.

Unique in the market, Transporeon Group solutions include onboarding, consultancy, and lifetime support with multilingual customer support. This ensures a customized fit for each organization, boosting shipper/carrier performance and cutting costs while optimizing carrier margins and lowering CO2 emissions. Transporeon services are ISO-27001 certified, and the group has global presence with offices across the US, Europe, Russia and Asia. Transporeon Group Americas is based in Fort Washington, PA. For more information, visit https://www.transporeon-group.com/us.

