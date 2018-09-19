19/09/2018 14:07:00

TuSimple Building Safest Self-Driving Truck with 1,000 Meter Perception Range

TUSCON, Ariz., Sept. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TuSimple, a global autonomous truck technology leader, publicly demonstrated its Level 4 fully autonomous driving solution - the first of its kind to see and interpret objects up to 1,000 meters. TuSimple has achieved a new industry perception system range benchmark for the safe deployment and commercialization of autonomous trucks with its advanced camera-based solution. Using this system, TuSimple’s self-driving Peterbilt semi-trucks are currently hauling commercial cargo for revenue on a daily basis along the I-10 corridor.

For an in-depth look at TuSimple’s work with AWS, click here for video.

These drives are accomplished using TuSimple’s proprietary deep learning-based autonomous driving system. The system uses cameras as primary sensors, and sensor fusion technology to achieve a pixel-level interpretation of the visible environment 1,000 meters away with the ability to locate itself within four inches on the road at all times. This comprehensive view of the truck’s environment as it drives supports the company’s dock-to-dock business model where its trucks will navigate safely between highways and distribution centers.

To achieve the 1,000 meter perception range, TuSimple spent two years developing the deep learning algorithms that are the instructions used to help the perception system understand terabytes (TB) of data created per vehicle every day. TuSimple turned to Amazon Web Services (AWS) to support the company’s development process, relying on AWS’s machine learning expertise and nearly unlimited compute and storage capabilities. The data collected from the company’s AV test vehicles is stored using AWS Snowball Edge devices, each capable of storing 100 TB of data, with onboard computational capacity that allows for local data analysis and data compression. The device is then shipped directly to an AWS data center for secure ingestion into the AWS Cloud. Once the data is uploaded to the AWS Cloud, TuSimple’s development engineers use Machine Learning on AWS and Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) P3 high performance compute instances which are ideal for the computationally-advanced machine learning workloads like autonomous driving. 

“Intensive training of autonomous vehicle software is critical to the success of all autonomous vehicles but even more so for the Class 8 tractor-trailers that haul freight 24/7 on our highways. It can take a football field, or 100 meters, to stop a fully loaded truck travelling at highway speeds of 65 miles per hour which means our software must look into the future, recognize and makes informed decisions about any situation it encounters,” stated Dr. Xiaodi Hou, co-founder and CTO, TuSimple. “AWS and its data transfer service is the perfect collaborator for us with near infinite compute and storage capabilities allowing us to test the widest range of simulated driving experiences. In our pursuit of autonomous driving perfection, we generated 20 million miles of testing and terabytes a day testing our software on AWS's platform to ensure our system makes the most informed and safest decisions possible while driving.”

AWS also provides a robust simulation platform for TuSimple to run millions of simulated miles on each of its algorithms by which the truck is guided. Then, TuSimple tests the software on the vehicle on a closed track, before driving it on the public highway. TuSimple trains professional CDL-holding truck drivers to monitor the vehicle and has a test engineer monitoring the system and the driver on all test runs. In 2019, TuSimple will deploy 200 trucks in the United States and be the world’s largest AV truck fleet in commercial transportation service, generating millions of real-world L4 miles.

“Camera-based autonomous systems rely heavily on deep learning models to make self-driving possible. TuSimple leverages the machine learning capabilities on AWS to create and train their models which reduces training time from days to hours,” said Ryan Gavin, Head of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Marketing for AWS. “This process is faster and more efficient than before, and just one example of how AWS is helping to improve the efficiency, cost and speed of development as TuSimple works to make safe and reliable autonomous vehicles a reality.”

About TuSimple

Founded in 2015, TuSimple is developing commercial-ready Level 4 (SAE) autonomous driving solutions for the logistics industry. In 2016, TuSimple broke 10 world records in autonomous driving and ranked No. 1 in KITTI and Cityscapes, the most influential public leaderboard in autonomous driving globally. In 2017, the company began working with AWS and entered into collaborations with NVIDIA and Peterbilt. For more information, please visit tusimple.ai, follow us on Twitter @TuSimpleAI, and LinkedIn.

Editorial Contact:

TuSimple

Robert Brown, Director of Public Affairs

pr@tusimple.ai

TuSimple logo 2018.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
10:39
 
Jeg har været med som skribent her på EI siden 2012 og jeg har haft mange gode øjeblikke ved at være..
36
16 Sep
OMXC25
Putin kan lukke samtlige banker i Europa blot ved at sende nogle penge igennem dem, og bagefter lækk..
29
18 Sep
BIOPOR
BioPorto - InvestorDagen 18.september 2018 Jeg deltog til præsentationen af BioPorto ved CFO Ole ..
24
18 Sep
PNDORA
.....lyder ikke for klogt. Nu har vi været under pres fra shortere i lang tid i Pandora som fik bank..
20
15 Sep
DANSKE
...og jeg kan supplere, man skal ikke tro på mennesker der er maniske eller totalt besatte af en giv..
16
16 Sep
BAVA
Bava var sat op til en næsten perfekt IHS, der ville sende den op i ca. 225.   Men så kommer der lig..
14
13 Sep
OMXC25
Jeg var i London i de år. Jeg kom forbi Lehman Brothers hver morgen og aften ude i Cannary Wharf. De..
14
15 Sep
BAVA
Hvilken af de to links forklarer, at Bavarian faldt 6%? Er det fordi de fik et nyt patent, eller er ..
13
17 Sep
BAVA
dette er en delvis gentagelse af mit indlæg fra weekenden Min tilgang til den er at jeg ikke forstå..
12
15 Sep
DANSKE
Det du skriver er da voldsomt selvmodsigende. Muligt 6212 får ret, men indtil videre er de ikke ankl..
12

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
26 Jul - Rathbone Brothers Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Rockwell, GDS Holdings, and Zion and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
2
Athena Alliance Gains Six New Partners in Their Mission to Get More Women in Board Seats
3
Kitov Pharma Updates on Motions in USA Initiated by Kitov Chairman
4
Kirkland Lake Gold Acquires Shares of Osisko Mining Inc.
5
WISeKey and OISTE.ORG to Launch at the Zermatt Summit the Anti-Illicit Trade Declaration, calling on the International Community to Address all Forms of Illicit Trade

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

14:45
Players Network Files for 6 Dispensaries In Nevada
14:43
Overstock.com Introduces Lease-to-Own Service Through Progressive Leasing
14:42
Apple Rush Company, Inc. is Finishing its Consolidated Filings
14:40
Post-stabilisation Commerzbank SGD T2 2028
14:37
GTII hopes to expand into the growing Cannabis-related Healthcare Industry
14:35
Blockchain Shift Attracts Top Level Blockchain Leaders, Crypto Experts for 2-day Conference in Miami
14:35
InfinityQS Bolsters Global Partner Program with the Addition of Tata Consultancy Services
14:30
Stefanini is recognized as the “+Digital” company in the multinational category
14:28
CoreCivic Enters Into New Management Contract with the State of Vermont at the Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
19 September 2018 15:06:16
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2018-09-19 16:06:16 - 2018-09-19 15:06:16 - 1000 - Website: OKAY