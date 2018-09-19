19/09/2018 14:05:00

Varonis Joins IBM Security App Exchange Community

Varonis app for QRadar is part of collaborative development to stay ahead of evolving threats

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS), a pioneer in data security and analytics, today launched the Varonis app for QRadar, which integrates with IBM security intelligence technology to achieve comprehensive visibility into data security. Varonis adds context to unusual file activity, email, and active directory behavior: customers can view alerts directly in IBM QRadar – and can drill down and investigate alerts in the Varonis Web UI for additional insight, accelerating security investigations.

The new application is freely available to the security community through IBM Security App Exchange, a marketplace where developers across the industry can share applications based on IBM Security technologies. As threats are evolving faster than ever, collaborative development amongst the security community will help organizations adapt quickly and speed innovation in the fight against cybercrime.

Varonis app for QRadar leverages the IBM QRadar Security Intelligence Platform, which applies advanced analytics to data throughout the enterprise to help security teams accurately detect, understand and prioritize threats that matter most to the business. Leveraging QRadar’s new open application programming interfaces (API), the Varonis app for QRadar allows Varonis and IBM customers to enhance their data security, streamline threat detection, and simplify investigations.

“While enterprises continue to do everything possible to keep attackers at bay, they know that threats will likely slip past defenses and land on their network,” said Varonis Executive Vice President of Engineering and CTO David Bass. “To counter evolving threats, companies are adopting data-first security strategies that prioritize the protection of their critical information. The Varonis app for QRadar makes it possible for enterprises to leverage context from Varonis’ DatAlert within IBM QRadar to get even more out of their data security and threat intelligence.”

About Varonis

Varonis is a pioneer in data security and analytics, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Varonis focuses on protecting enterprise data: sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The Varonis Data Security Platform detects insider threats and cyberattacks by analyzing data, account activity and user behavior; prevents and limits disaster by locking down sensitive and stale data; and efficiently sustains a secure state with automation. With a focus on data security, Varonis serves a variety of use cases including governance, compliance, classification, and threat analytics. For more information, please visit www.varonis.com, follow @Varonis on Twitter, or visit the Varonis blog.

About IBM Security

IBM’s security platform provides the security intelligence to help organizations holistically protect their people, data, applications and infrastructure. IBM offers solutions for identity and access management, security information and event management, database security, application development, risk management, endpoint management, next-generation intrusion protection and more. IBM operates one of the world’s broadest security research and development, and delivery organizations. For more information, please visit www.ibm.com/security, follow @IBMSecurity on Twitter or visit the IBM Security Intelligence blog.

News Media Contacts:

Rachel Hunt

Varonis Systems, Inc.

877-292-8767 (ext. 4247)

rhunt@varonis.com

Mia Damiano

Merritt Group

703-390-1502

damiano@merrittgrp.com

Varonis_Horizontal.png

