Verizon gives an 81-year old industry icon a 12-week network makeover

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One of the world’s biggest power transmission and distribution equipment companies, CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited (CG) manufactures sustainable end-to-end electrical solutions that drive revenues of upwards of Euro 1 billion. Headquartered in India, the company employs over 5000 plus employees worldwide including its manufacturing units and sales offices at Belgium, Hungary, Indonesia, Ireland, France, UK and US in addition to over thirty-five locations on its home turf.

As its business continued to grow, company’s network needed to keep pace with the demands of the business. Specifically, CG realized the necessity of deploying a natural extension to the company’s existing Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS) network.

Balaji Kulkarni, Head of IT Infrastructure, commented: “The network underpins our business and as we continue to expand our global operations, we wanted to retain the best attributes of our existing MPLS solution but add on some cutting edge features. The network had to be transport agnostic, be able to deliver insights and offer complete visibility and control of the performance of our applications. We needed to be in a position that would enable us to add endpoints seamlessly. Of course, it also goes without saying that we needed a solution that could be deployed very quickly.

When CG Power chose to go with a Managed Software Defined Wide Area Network (SD WAN) solution, Verizon’s engineers worked through a multitude of stakeholders across 3 continents to quickly transform their MPLS-based network to an SD WAN solution with intelligent routing control in a span of 12-weeks.

Since then, the team has access to real-time views of the company’s network performance. The solution also gives the team access to a convenient dashboard to manage endpoints centrally, deploy policies on demand and modify configurations at endpoints deployed across the globe in a matter of minutes. This is in addition to automatically routing traffic across different network paths based on demands, application needs and network quality. Crucially, since the deployment, CG has seen a 27% savings in cost. “Cost reduction was a key factor in our decision to switch technologies but also another key benefit since the migration has been the effective utilization of redundant network assets such as unused dual internet links,” said Mr. Jai Sisodia, Chief Information Officer, CG.

Robert Le Busque, Managing Director of Verizon’s Australia, New Zealand and India business said: “We are seeing robust SD WAN deployments across the globe that sit on MPLS connections. And although many companies see SD WAN as disruptive, when it enables CIOs to better manage costs and enhance network control, it becomes a hard proposition to turn down. We’re pleased that we’ve been able to deploy a game-changing solution for CG so quickly and look forward to continuing our relationship into the future.”

