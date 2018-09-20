Admission to trading of Brinova Fastigheter AB (publ) on Nasdaq Stockholm (135/18)

On request of Brinova Fastigheter AB (publ), company registration number 556840-3918 Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company’s B-shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm, with effect from September 27, 2018. The shares are currently traded on Nasdaq First North Premier.
The company has 19,200,000 A-shares and 53,113,448 B-shares as per today’s date.
Short Name:
BRIN B
Number of B-shares to be listed:
53,113,448
ISIN Code:
SE0008347652
Order Book ID:
127241
Average Daily Turnover:
38,941 EUR
Clearing:
Bilateral Settlement through Euroclear Sweden
Segment:
Small Cap
Market segment:
STO Equities intraday cross / 202
Tick Size Table:
MiFID II tick size table / 230
MIC:
XSTO
ICB Classification:
Industry code:
8000 Financials
Supersector code:
8600 Real Estate
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.