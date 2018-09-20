Admission to trading of Brinova Fastigheter AB (publ) on Nasdaq Stockholm (135/18)

On request of Brinova Fastigheter AB (publ), company registration number 556840-3918 Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company’s B-shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm, with effect from September 27, 2018. The shares are currently traded on Nasdaq First North Premier.

The company has 19,200,000 A-shares and 53,113,448 B-shares as per today’s date.

Short Name: BRIN B Number of B-shares to be listed: 53,113,448 ISIN Code: SE0008347652 Order Book ID: 127241 Average Daily Turnover: 38,941 EUR Clearing: Bilateral Settlement through Euroclear Sweden Segment: Small Cap Market segment: STO Equities intraday cross / 202 Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 MIC: XSTO

ICB Classification:

Industry code: 8000 Financials Supersector code: 8600 Real Estate

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.