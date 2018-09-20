Admission to trading of Cantargia AB (publ) on Nasdaq Stockholm (134/18)

On request of Cantargia AB (publ), company registration number 556791-6019, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company’s shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm, with effect from September 25, 2018. The shares are currently traded on Nasdaq First North Premier.

The company has 66,185,811 shares as per today’s date.

Short Name: CANTA Number of shares to be listed: 66,185,811 ISIN Code: SE0006371126 Order Book ID: 107644 Average Daily Turnover: 242,148 EUR Clearing: Bilateral Settlement through Euroclear Sweden Segment: Small Cap Market segment: STO Equities intraday cross / 202 Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 MIC: XSTO

ICB Classification:

Industry code: 4000 Health Care Supersector code: 4500 Health Care

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.