Admission to trading of Cantargia AB (publ) on Nasdaq Stockholm (134/18)

On request of Cantargia AB (publ), company registration number 556791-6019, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company’s shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm, with effect from September 25, 2018. The shares are currently traded on Nasdaq First North Premier.
The company has 66,185,811 shares as per today’s date.
Short Name:
CANTA
Number of shares to be listed:
66,185,811
ISIN Code:
SE0006371126
Order Book ID:
107644
Average Daily Turnover:
242,148 EUR
Clearing:
Bilateral Settlement through Euroclear Sweden
Segment:
Small Cap
Market segment:
STO Equities intraday cross / 202
Tick Size Table:
MiFID II tick size table / 230
MIC:
XSTO
ICB Classification:
Industry code:
4000 Health Care
Supersector code:
4500 Health Care
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.