20/09/2018 09:06:47

Admission to trading of Cantargia AB (publ) on Nasdaq Stockholm (134/18)

On request of Cantargia AB (publ), company registration number 556791-6019, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company’s shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm, with effect from September 25, 2018. The shares are currently traded on Nasdaq First North Premier.

The company has 66,185,811 shares as per today’s date.

Short Name:

CANTA

Number of shares to be listed:

66,185,811

ISIN Code:

SE0006371126

Order Book ID:

107644

Average Daily Turnover:

242,148 EUR

Clearing:

Bilateral Settlement through Euroclear Sweden

Segment:

Small Cap

Market segment:

STO Equities intraday cross / 202

Tick Size Table:

MiFID II tick size table / 230

MIC:

XSTO

 

ICB Classification:

Industry code:

4000 Health Care

Supersector code:

4500 Health Care

 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.

