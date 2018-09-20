Altus Group Announces Disposition of Real Matters Shares

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (“Altus Group” or “the Company”) (TSX: AIF) has today disposed of 10,458,142 common shares (“Common Shares”) of Real Matters Inc. (the "Issuer") (being all of the Common Shares owned by Altus Group) representing approximately 11.8 per cent of the issued and outstanding Common Shares (on a non-diluted basis), through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Prior to the disposition, Altus Group owned 10,458,142 Common Shares, representing approximately 11.8 per cent of the outstanding Common Shares (on a non-diluted basis). Altus Group also owned 92,405 options of the Issuer, which together with the 10,458,142 Common Shares previously owned by Altus Group, represented approximately 11.9 per cent of the outstanding Common Shares (assuming the exercise of options). Following the completion of the disposition, Altus Group now beneficially owns, controls or has direction over no Common Shares and 92,405 options of the Issuer, representing approximately 0.1 per cent of the outstanding Common Shares (assuming the exercise of options).

In this press release, for the purpose of calculating the percentage of Common Shares owned, or over which control or direction is exercised, Altus Group has assumed that there are 88,480,000 Common Shares issued and outstanding as of the date hereof, as reported by the Issuer in its most recently filed interim financial statements as at and for the period ended June 30, 2018.

Altus Group intends to use the proceeds of the sale to reduce debt.

This press release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103, the early warning system and related takeover bid and insider reporting issues, which also requires a report to be filed with securities regulatory authorities in each of the jurisdictions in which the Issuer is a reporting issuer containing information with respect to the foregoing matters. A copy of the early warning report will be available under the Issuer’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

For further information or to obtain a copy of the early warning report, please contact Ali Mahdavi of Altus Group at 416-641-9710 or via email ali.mahdavi@altusgroup.com .

