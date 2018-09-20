Amazon Partner Baristas adds Major League Baseball, Fox Sports, ESPN News, BBC America and 19 other Networks in White Coffee Marketing Saturation Throughout LA Featuring Music Sensation Megs McLean Capitalizing on NFL Marketing Success

Baristas and Fulfillment partner Amazon has expanded Its TV advertising campaign saturating LA adding MLB Network, in White Coffee spots

Seattle, Sept. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Baristas Coffee Company, Inc. (OTCPK:BCCI): The campaign which will run on over 22 television networks for the next 2 weeks is designed to boost sales within the area of the country that has been very supportive of the White Coffee movement. Some of the other TV networks include SCI - The Science Channel, The Outdoor Channel, NGWD -The Wild Channel, ESPN Classic, The BOOM Network, and FUSE Music Network, among many others. The campaign is then intended to expand nationally on the heels of a major inventory expansion with Amazon.

This expansion is fueled by the immediate and extensive response from the exposure Baristas received from being seen kicking off the opening Monday Night Football, and Thursday Night Football this past week, and highlights the nuttier taste and twice the caffeine “kick” of the newest trend out of Seattle, Baristas White Coffee.

The “Kick It” spot featuring Megs McLean the founder of the “Crunge” music genre, (a combination of Country, Rock, and Grunge) has been a proven success and exemplifies a movement of stars and companies who support the NFL as well as our country, its civilians, and our military. The spot has already been seen nationally by all viewing households of the 13 million subscribers of the Dish Network satellite system.

Baristas Coffee has begun a multi-tiered media push to propel consumer and market awareness ahead of the confirmed October roll out of the first of its recently announced new functional beverage products and distribution channels.

Baristas continues to leverage the success it has enjoyed with its Baristas White Coffee products (Now an Amazon Prime’s Choice coffee product). After selling out its supply at Amazon Fulfillment earlier in the week, Amazon has now stocked up an emergency supply in order to meet the new demand resulting in recent advertising. Baristas and Amazon also initiated a much larger supply of product that was sent today to the Amazon fulfillment center to hopefully insure that customers who wish to consume the product will have it available to them. The direct link to the product on Amazon https://www.amazon.com/Baristas-Coffee-Single-Keurig-Compatible/dp/B01AO9JAHA/ref=sr_1_3_a_it?ie=UTF8&qid=1537412140&sr=8-3&keywords=baristas+white+coffee+k+cups

The infused product line is based on coffee, the world’s most popular beverage. It offers consumers the ability to enhance their daily coffee consumption with vitamins, minerals, nutraceuticals, and other additives legal in the states which the products are available.

Barry Henthorn CEO stated: “When something is working you expand it. Major League Baseball, at this critical and highly watched period of the season, along with the other tremendous networks in this marketing push, is a perfect fit after we have received such positive feedback from the NFL kickoff spots. Amazon was quick to respond by replenishing their supply of Baristas White Coffee, and we are very excited about how this push in LA, one of the most influential markets in the world will impact our revenue and lay a solid foundation for the launch of our infused functional beverage products.”

About MLB Network: MLB Network is an American television sports channel dedicated to Baseball. It is primarily owned by Major League Baseball, with television providers AT&T, Comcast’s NBC Sports Group, Charter Communications, and Cox Communications having minority ownership.

The channel's headquarters and studios are located in the Secaucus, New Jersey facility, which formerly housed MSNBC’s studios. MLB Network's studios also house NHL Network, with some studio sharing, which came under the management of MLB Advanced Media in mid-2015. As of February 2015, MLB Network is available to approximately 69,991,000 television households (60.1% of cable, satellite and telco customers) in the United States

About Megs McLean: Megs McLean is a full-time professional singer/songwriter and performer who has opened for Clint Black, Sara Evans, David Lee Murphy, Lorrie Morgan and Pam Tillis, played for Taylor Swift and Kenny Chesney audiences and headlined numerous festivals and events. Megs and her music were used to kick off the 2018 Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football season openers, in a special promotion on Dish Network. She has been featured on MTV Live, Pure Country, VH1 Classic and radio stations throughout the nation. Megs and her band deliver an energetic mix of guitar-driven “Crunge” Country Rock Grunge originals. Her First single “It’s My Truck” gained Meg's recognition as one of the top 10 “Next Women of Country” on Spotify as well as “Country Pick of the Week”. Recorded at the world-famous London Bridge Studios in Shoreline, WA, with Ben Smith of "Heart" on the drums, Brad Smith from Blind Melon on Bass, and Shohei Ogami on guitar. Her EP is available on Spotify, iTunes, Amazon and other music vendors.

About Baristas Coffee Company: Baristas is a national Coffee Company that is recognized throughout the US. It currently produces and sells coffee related products under the Baristas brand. The Baristas White Coffee single-serve cups compatible with the Keurig 2.0 brewing system is the bestselling product in its category. Baristas also markets other coffee related products. Baristas gained mainstream exposure when it became the subject of “Grounded in Seattle” the reality show special feature which aired on WE tv. It has been featured nationally including during Shark Tank on CNBC, CNN, ESPN, Food Network, Cosmopolitan Magazine, Forbes Magazine, Modern Living with kathy Ireland, Sports Illustrated, and other notable media.

