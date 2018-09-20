Bank Norwegian AS : Successful issuance of Tier 2 bond issue

Bank Norwegian AS refers to the announcement on 11. September 2018, and the bank has today issued a subordinated Tier 2 bond issue in the amount of SEK 550 million. Settlement date for the bond issue is 2. October 2018.

The Tier 2 bond has a coupon of 3 months STIBOR + 3.75% p.a., and the issuer has a first call option after 5 years, subject to an approval from the Norwegian FSA.

The new issue is approved by the Norwegian FSA and the bank's General Meeting.

DNB Markets and Pareto Securities AS acted as joint lead managers.

Fornebu, 20 September 2018

Contact person in Bank Norwegian AS:

CFO Pål Svenkerud: +47 93403904

