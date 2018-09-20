20/09/2018 15:22:52

Canbiola, Inc. (OTC PINK: CANB) Announces the Addition of Dr. David J. Weissberg, MD, FAAOS, PC

HICKSVILLE, NY, Sept. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Canbiola, Inc. (OTC PINK: CANB) in its continuing effort to attract and partner with industry experts in the Global Health and Wellness field is proud to announced today that Dr. David J. Weissberg is joining the Medical Advisory Board and has also signed on as a Private Label customer.

Dr. Weissberg stated, “I’m very pleased to join the Medical Advisory team, to both collaborate on new products and explore the benefits of CBD for patients. To date, I have used this product on both myself and dozens of my patients and have been very satisfied with both the potent non-narcotic pain relief it affords my patients as well as the low risk of adverse side effects commonly seen in both traditional non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and narcotic medications. CBD has very potent anti-inflammatory properties bringing down the swelling, stiffness, and warmth seen in arthritic joints and post-traumatic injuries. I believe that many physician specialties will find good indications for its use making it a very affordable and safe medication without the high risks associated with traditional prescription drugs. Additionally, Chiropractors who are unable to prescribe medications will be able to offer this over the counter medication for their patients who frequently suffer from both post-traumatic and neurologic injuries. The research and results thus far are very compelling and I’m excited for the prospects these products will offer for a variety of ailments. I will strive to help the Canbiola team put the best products possible on the market for both consumers and patients”.

Marco Alfonsi, Canbiola CEO, stated, “We are continuing to execute our plan to strengthen not only our Medical Advisory Board but also our distribution network. With the addition of Dr. Weissberg, we have added the 8th doctor to our Medical Advisory Board. I believe this addition will benefit our product development, to have true medical experts advise and offer input as we develop new products is an invaluable resource. Coupling the continued and increased acceptance of CBD with our development of new products for different uses will continue our growth and sales while expanding our client base. At Canbiola we are building an extraordinary team, and look to be an industry leader going forward. My enthusiasm for our future and the direction of the industry as a whole is very strong, I want to thank our team and shareholders for their support.”

Dr. Weissberg joins a growing all-star medical advisory team that already has the following members:

Dr. Maciej Matt Ferenc joins Canbiola as Medical Advisor and Distributor

Dr. Channing Coe joins Canbiola as Medical Advisor and Distributor

Dr. Robert A. Kornfeld Joins Canbiola, Inc. (CANB) as Medical Advisor and Distributor

Dr. John P. Salerno Joins Canbiola, Inc. (CANB) as Medical Advisor and Distributor

Dr. Patrick M. Fratellone Joins Canbiola, Inc. (CANB) as Medical Advisor and Distributor

Dr. Harry Benisatto joins Canbiola, Inc. (CANB) as Medical Advisor and Distributor

Dr. Smita Ohri joins Canbiola as Medical Advisor and Distributor

About Dr. Weissberg:

Over 25 years in private practice, Dr. Weissberg has honed a meticulous and moderate approach to orthopedic care. A co-owner of the Melville Surgery Center and certified in the ImPACT™ Protocol – served as team physician for the Huntington, Walt Whitman, and Northport high school football teams, he is expert in the diagnosis and treatment of musculoskeletal injuries and conditions. He specializes in the arthroscopic treatment of shoulder, knee and ankle problems, including meniscal injuries, anterior cruciate ligament tears, labral and rotator tears, impingement syndromes, and instability issues.

Long Island Orthopedic Solutions (6 locations and 30,000+ patients)

Comprehensive, Conservative Treatment and Rehabilitation Options

That’s Long Island Orthopedic Solutions: minimal invasion with maximum results. The most advanced technological treatments and physical therapy combine to encourage the body’s natural healing abilities, providing quicker results while often avoiding traditional surgical options.

With over five decades of combined experience, our clinical staff is expert in time-tested medicines and therapies and the latest diagnosis and treatment protocols, including surgical and nonsurgical orthopedic solutions and ImPACT™ (Immediate Post-Concussion Assessment and Cognitive Testing) computerized evaluation tools and services.

About Canbiola, Inc.

Canbiola, Inc. is a public company trading under symbol CANB.

Canbiola, Inc. is a US Company embarking in the sale of a variety of Cannabidiol (CBD) based products. Canbiola is in the process of developing its own line of proprietary products as well as seeking synergistic value through acquisitions in the CBD and the medical cannabis industry. Cannabis is currently federally illegal and has legalized for medical purposes in some form in a limited number of states. The company has already launched several products found at www.canbiola.com.

The company also owns two technological solutions, WRAPmail (US Patent 8,572,275), which turns traditional email into a powerful marketing and branding tool, as well Prosperity Systems and the Bullseye platform of document management and compliance targeted at broker-dealers, public companies, and governmental agencies providing a flawless all-in-one solution for document management, retention and compliance.

Forward-looking statements and risks and uncertainties Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect," and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Expected, actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with, among other things, the impact of economic, competitive, and other factors affecting our operations, markets, products, and performance. The matters discussed herein should not be construed in any way, shape or manner of our future financial condition or stock price.

Follow us on Twitter and Facebook

CONTACT INFORMATION

Canbiola Investor Relations

Email: IR@canbiola.com

Phone: (516) 595-9544

Website: https://www.canbiola.com

Follow us on Twitter and Facebook

54aafc79868f4b00075cb3a1_logo.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
19 Sep
 
Jeg har været med som skribent her på EI siden 2012 og jeg har haft mange gode øjeblikke ved at være..
58
16 Sep
OMXC25
Putin kan lukke samtlige banker i Europa blot ved at sende nogle penge igennem dem, og bagefter lækk..
29
18 Sep
BIOPOR
BioPorto - InvestorDagen 18.september 2018 Jeg deltog til præsentationen af BioPorto ved CFO Ole ..
24
18 Sep
PNDORA
.....lyder ikke for klogt. Nu har vi været under pres fra shortere i lang tid i Pandora som fik bank..
20
13:53
VWS
Vestas aktien fylder en del i min portefølje, hvorfor jeg følger den tæt. Jeg var dog selv tidligere..
16
15 Sep
DANSKE
...og jeg kan supplere, man skal ikke tro på mennesker der er maniske eller totalt besatte af en giv..
16
16 Sep
BAVA
Bava var sat op til en næsten perfekt IHS, der ville sende den op i ca. 225.   Men så kommer der lig..
14
13 Sep
OMXC25
Jeg var i London i de år. Jeg kom forbi Lehman Brothers hver morgen og aften ude i Cannary Wharf. De..
14
15 Sep
BAVA
Hvilken af de to links forklarer, at Bavarian faldt 6%? Er det fordi de fik et nyt patent, eller er ..
13
08:40
DANSKE
Erhversministeren mener at hvidvaskskandalen er "en af de største skandaler i danmarkshistorien" og ..
12

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
26 Jul - Rathbone Brothers Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Service organization Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority surpasses $1 million in historic one day campaign to help nation's HBCUs
2
GREATERGOOD.ORG JOINS FORCES WITH ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH TO MEET CRITICAL HEALTH NEEDS TO HELP THOUSANDS OF PETS AFFECTED BY HURRICANE FLORENCE
3
InsurTech transactions reach new peak in Q2; 5-year Life & Health InsurTech investment exceeds $5 billion
4
WSI INDUSTRIES, INC. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation Of Buyout
5
Wavemaker US Wins Two Adweek Media Plan of the Year Awards

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

16:18
Oceana Announces New $10.5 Million, 7-Year Grant from Arcadia
16:17
Issue of Equity
16:13
New share for trading, Asarina Pharma AB (publ) (343/18)
16:10
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Nexeo Solutions, Inc. to Univar Inc. is Fair to Shareholders
15:48
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Senomyx, Inc. to Firmenich Incorporated is Fair to Shareholders
15:45
Larson Electronics LLC Releases Explosion Proof Enclosure with 7 NPT Hubs
15:43
Sandell Asset Management Europe Limited : Form 8.3 - Virgin Money Holdings UK Plc
15:42
Sandell Asset Management Europe Limited : Form 8.3 - CYBG Plc
15:33
Bank Norwegian AS : Successful issuance of Tier 2 bond issue

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
20 September 2018 16:35:17
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-09-20 17:35:17 - 2018-09-20 16:35:17 - 1000 - Website: OKAY