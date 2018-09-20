CashDirector to Present Virtual CFO, AI-Based Robo-Accounting Platforms at FinovateFall Conference in New York City

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – CashDirector is pleased to announce its sponsorship of FinovateFall in New York City where the future of fintech takes top billing as some of the world’s most exciting thought-leaders, innovators and entrepreneurs gather to share insights and offer solutions to challenges facing the fintech industry. FinovateFall is bringing more than 1,500 attendees, 100 expert speakers, and 80 companies together in the heart of Times Square at the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel for an invigorating 3-day conference set for Sept. 24-26, with an add-on Summit Day on Sept. 27.

CashDirector will be on stage Sept. 25 at noon during Demo Session 6 to share its powerful, virtual CFO application that uses AI-based robo-accounting software to integrate with on-line banking and improve lending and cashflow management for small business clients. CashDirector is an intelligent add-on to existing online banking services with real-time accounting data, cashflow forecasting, innovative value-added online services, and long-term competitive advantages.

CashDirector, which has been serving over 60,000 small business customers in Poland, is now launching the application in the U.S. market. To date, CashDirector has helped its bank clients boost new client acquisition by 25 percent and increase revenues by over 20 percent, which has also deepened the small business customer relationships that are so vital to fintech success today.

“We have helped many small businesses identify upcoming short-term cash shortages and worked proactively and transparently with their bank to avoid a cash crisis. CashDirector delivers the powerful artificial intelligence accounting tools that only very large businesses used to have access to,” said Patrycja Strzelecka, founder and CCO of CashDirector SA. “Getting advice on cashflow and applying for a loan has never been easier for small businesses.”

FinovateFall organizers have designed the demo sessions to be fast-paced and energetic by hand-picking each company and allowing only 7 minutes for each to do a live demo, without slides or video. CashDirector will provide insights into the enhanced profitability, efficiency, transparency, cross-selling and loyalty that this win-win product offering creates for the small business sector.

To register and learn more about FinovateFall, including who is attending, sponsors, exhibitors, keynote speakers, and companies selected to demo, visit: https://nnw.fm/FinovateFall .

About CashDirector

CashDirector is an intelligent add-on to existing online banking services by providing real-time accounting data, cashflow forecasting, ability to access bank financing quickly and easily when needed, and long-term competitive advantages to the small business owner. CashDirector’s accounting robot books transactions in real time, enables better scoring and risk management and helps SMBs avoid liquidity problems in advance. Banks also benefit with CashDirector by selling banking products directly through accounting modules, generating additional revenues on third-party product sales, and by implementing advanced cross-sell scenarios based on real-time accounting data.

CashDirector has received several fintech awards including being named in the Top 10 Hottest Fintech Startups during the 2016 Web Summit Lisbon and as the “best fintech bank implementation” at the Fintech Digital Congress.

For more information, visit: https://CashDirector.com/

