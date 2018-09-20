Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

Oppenheimer Fall Summit Focused on Specialty Pharma and Rare Disease on September 25-27 in New York City

Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference on October 1-3 in New York City

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Sept. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Catalyst) (Nasdaq: CPRX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular and neurological diseases, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

- Oppenheimer Fall Summit Focused on Specialty Pharma and Rare Diseases on September 27th at The Langham Hotel in New York City

Management will attend one-on-one investor meetings during the Oppenheimer conference.

- Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference on October 3rd at the InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel in New York City

Management will present at the Cantor Conference on Wednesday, October 3rd at 9:45 AM ET. The presentation materials will be posted at www.catalystpharma.com in the Investor section under Events and Presentations.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, and spinal muscular atrophy type 3. Firdapse® (amifampridine phosphate) has received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of LEMS and Orphan Drug Designation for LEMS, CMS and myasthenia gravis. Firdapse is the first and only approved drug in Europe for symptomatic treatment in adults with LEMS.

Catalyst is also developing CPP-115 to treat refractory infantile spasms. CPP-115 has been granted U.S. Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of infantile spasms by the FDA and has been granted E.U. Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for the treatment of West syndrome by the European Commission. In addition, Catalyst is developing a generic version of Sabril® (vigabatrin).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Catalyst's actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. A number of factors, including (i) whether Firdapse will ever be approved for commercialization, (ii) whether, even if Firdapse is approved for commercialization, Catalyst will be successful in commercializing Firdapse, (iii) whether Catalyst will be the first company to receive an approval for amifampridine (3,4-DAP), giving it 5-year marketing exclusivity for its product, and (iv) those other factors described in Catalyst's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year 2017 and its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), could adversely affect Catalyst. Copies of Catalyst's filings with the SEC are available from the SEC, may be found on Catalyst's website, or may be obtained upon request from Catalyst. Catalyst does not undertake any obligation to update the information contained herein, which speaks only as of this date.

