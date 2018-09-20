Crop One CEO Sonia Lo to Speak on Panel at Inaugural ING Food and Agribusiness Event

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crop One Holdings , the world’s largest vertical farm operator through its FreshBox Farms brand, announced today that Chief Executive Officer Sonia Lo will participate in a CEO panel discussion at ING’s inaugural food and agribusiness event, “Think Forward: the Future of Food,” on September 27, 2018 at 11:30 AM CT at the Nasher Sculpture Center in Dallas, Texas.

“Think Forward: The Future of Food” is the premier invitation-only forum at the nexus of food and agribusiness. The inaugural event hosted by ING’s Food, Beverage, & Agribusiness Group, brings together business and thought leaders to discuss the future of food production and consumption in the United States. The CEO panel joins four leading food and agribusiness CEOs, including Ms. Lo, to discuss how they are looking to the future and what they see on the horizon for their industry.

In addition to needing to feed an estimated global population of 10 billion people by 2050, the agribusiness sector is dealing with changing consumer preferences, globalization, an increased focus on sustainability and innovation, margin pressure and climate uncertainty. As the leading developer, operator and systems integrator in the vertical farming space, Crop One and Ms. Lo are perfectly suited to provide an innovative perspective on the future of food.

In addition to the CEO Panel, a number of other panels will be featured at the event and include:

Farming on the frontline - How are recent developments in the trade arena impacting the US agribusiness sector?

Innovation and agriculture – A presentation on the culture of Amazon Web Services and its interaction with innovation and agriculture

Preparing for Tomorrow’s Consumer Today - A discussion on how changing customer tastes and preferences are shaking up the food industry

FDA Update - Current trends with FDA laws, regulations, compliance and enforcement

What does it mean to be organic - USDA and NOP: Current trends, regulations, compliance and enforcement in the organic space

The bigger picture - ING economist Chris Turner takes a look at how food and agribusiness fit into the bigger global business picture

About Crop One Holdings

San Mateo, Ca.,- based Crop One is a vertical farming holding company for two subsidiaries – FreshBox Farms, Millis, Mass., and a joint venture with Emirates Flight Catering, Dubai South, United Emirates. Crop One has been in commercial production longer than any other major vertical farmer in the U.S. It produces the highest crop yield per square foot, at 25% of the capital cost, of any vertical farm, due to its unique combination of proprietary technology platform and best-in-class plant science. For more information about Crop One and vertical farming follow the link to CropOneHoldings.com .

Contacts:

Kimberly Esterkin

Email: kesterkin@finprofiles.com Phone: 310-622-8235

Debbie Douglas

Email: ddouglas@finprofiles.com Phone: 949-375-3436