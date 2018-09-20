20/09/2018 07:00:00

Deutsche Telekom and Aricent Create Open Source Edge Software Framework

BERLIN, Sept. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EDGE COMPUTING CONGRESS -- Deutsche Telekom and Aricent today announced the creation of an Open Source, Low Latency Edge Compute Platform available to operators, to enable them to develop and launch 5G mobile applications and services faster. The cost-effective Edge platform is built for software-defined data centers (SDDC) and is decentralized, to accelerate the deployment of ultra-low latency applications. The joint solution will include a software framework with key capabilities for developers, delivered as a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) and will incorporate cloud-native Multi-access edge computing (MEC) technologies.

The global edge computing market size is projected to exceed USD 3 billion by 2025i. By adopting Open Source strategies and virtualized networking technology at the edge, operators can deliver new services faster and at much greater operational efficiency to monetize 5G from the onset. Deutsche Telekom and Aricent recently collaborated to trial the software framework by supporting developers at Deutsche Telekom’s incubator in Germany, hub:raum.

“We believe that edge computing will be a critical success factor to achieve the full benefits of 5G for our customers,” says Tomasz Gerszberg, SVP Edge Computing of Deutsche Telekom, “and we believe in joining forces with our ecosystem partners to accelerate innovation and the adoption of new technology.”

 “Edge computing will provide value as it will deliver engaging and worthwhile subscriber experiences and operators need the capabilities to bring that to fruition,” said Walid Negm, CTO of Aricent. “We are very excited to be partnering with Deutsche Telekom on this Open Source initiative. Our innovative solution enables forward looking operators to leverage their network and collaborate with application developers to leapfrog the competition and gain a competitive edge - at the edge.”

Over the next three years, Deutsche Telekom and Aricent will be working on a number of projects to strengthen the strategic partnership. Deutsche Telekom will utilize Aricent’s consultancy, design, engineering and R&D service offerings for the group.

Dietmar Wendt, President Communications at Aricent said: “By combining both our companies’ expertise, capabilities and ecosystems, this partnership will accelerate digital transformation and the introduction of new network technologies across the group. Put simply, it adds value and will deliver the best quality of experience for subscribers.”

About Deutsche Telekom

With some 156 million mobile customers, 29 million fixed-network lines and more than 18 million broadband lines, Deutsche Telekom is one the world’s leading integrated telecommunication companies serving customers in more than 50 countries. In 2017 216,000 employees generated a total revenue of 74.9 billion Euros. Learn more about Deutsche Telekom.

About Aricent

Aricent is a global design and engineering company innovating for customers in the digital era. We help our clients lead into the future by solving their most complex and mission critical issues through customized solutions. For decades, we have helped companies do new things and scale with intention. We bring differentiated value and capability in focused industries to help transform products, brands and companies. Based in San Francisco, frog, the global leader in innovation and design, is a part of Aricent. Aricent is a part of the Altran Group.

Learn more about Aricent at www.aricent.com.

About Altran

Altran ranks as the undisputed global leader in Engineering and R&D services (ER&D), following its acquisition of Aricent. The company offers clients an unmatched value proposition to address their transformation and innovation needs. Altran works alongside its clients, from initial concept through industrialization, to invent the products and services of tomorrow. For over 30 years, the company has provided expertise in aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, finance, life sciences, railway and telecommunications. The Aricent acquisition extends this leadership to semiconductors, digital experience and design innovation. Combined, Altran and Aricent generated revenues of €2.9 billion in 2017, with some 45,000 employees in more than 30 countries.

Aricent media and analyst contact:

Juhie.gorwara@aricent.com

[i]

Grand View Research, March 2018

