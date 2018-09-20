Energy Exemplar North America Adds Consumers Energy to Client Roster

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumers Energy, which provides power to millions of customers, has chosen to adopt Aurora to do forecasting and analysis. Consumers Energy is Michigan’s largest provider of natural gas and/or electricity, serving 6.7 million customers of all sizes and types. Aurora is a leading solution for modeling, forecasting and analysis for the energy industry.

“We are very pleased to have Consumers Energy as a customer,” said Ben Thompson, senior vice president of Energy Exemplar. “Aurora is very well suited for Consumers Energy, delivering speed, ease of use and world-class customer support. Users will be able to employ Aurora for a variety of models and situations, delivering the insights needed in a rapidly changing marketplace.”

Consumers Energy needed a tool for resource planning, price forecasting and other capabilities. After issuing a detailed, public RFP and collecting submissions from a number of vendors, the company chose to adopt Aurora, signing a multi-year agreement.

Energy Exemplar offers two industry leading software solutions for power market forecasting and analysis. Both Aurora and PLEXOS are trusted by organizations around the globe for mission critical electric system modeling and analysis. With these industry leading applications, Energy Exemplar is able to help customers find the solution that best fits their organizations, backed by the company’s world-class support and innovation.

About Energy Exemplar

Energy Exemplar (www.energyexemplar.com) is the market leader in the technology of optimization-based energy market simulation. Our software suite, headlined by PLEXOS® and Aurora, is used across every region of the world for a wide range of applications, from short-term analysis to long-term planning studies. It is relied upon by hundreds of organizations worldwide to inform multi-million-dollar decisions. Our people continually think of novel approaches and more realistic simulations that enhance decision making, create market opportunities and enable utilities and regulatory authorities to become smarter, more energy efficient and profitable. Energy Exemplar continues to ‘push the envelope,’ being first-to-market with the latest advances in programming and energy market simulations, as it strives to offer the most comprehensive simulation software to its customer base.

