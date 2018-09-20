FinovateFall Kicks Off International Lineup of Must-Attend Fintech Conferences

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – Finovate, a leading producer of global fintech conferences, announced its robust lineup of conferences scheduled to take place around the world while revealing a sneak peek at what to expect from FinovateFall 2018 in New York City on September 24-27, 2018.

“Our global Finovate conferences are premier events in the international fintech space and not-to-be-missed gatherings for anyone desiring to stay at the forefront of fintech innovation,” said Greg Palmer, VP of Finovate. “Whether you’re a banker, innovator, venture capitalist, or analyst, there’s something for you at Finovate.”

FinovateFall will kick off the fall season of global Finovate events Sept. 24-27 at the Marriot Marquis Times Square in New York, delivering a fast-paced, insight-packed look at the future of money offered in an intimate and unique format.

FinovateAsia will be next in the lineup, taking place Oct. 29-30. FinovateAsia kicks off Hong Kong’s Fintech Week, the first cross-border fintech festival, with events happening in both Hong Kong and Shenzhen, China. Finovate will bring its global network of senior banking executives, fintech founders, investors, and influencers to Hong Kong to start the week off with a bang.

FinovateAfrica will wrap the 2018 Finovate year Nov. 27-28 in Cape Town, South Africa. This newest Finovate event will support the growing network of financial institutions, telecoms and fintechs that are working to build a new infrastructure. Attendees will see the latest technologies demoed live on stage and hear insights from market leaders and disruptors.

The upcoming 2019 Finovate lineup of conferences will include events in London, Dubai and California. Additional information about next year’s Finovate lineup can be found at https://finovate.com/ .

FinovateFall Sneak Peek

Over the course of the four-day FinovateFall New York event, attendees will learn everything they need to know about financial and banking technology and innovation—both the latest fintech offerings and the future of this game-changing industry.

Innovations showcased by presenters at this year’s event will include:

Ballooning Nest Eggs: A patented invention and the world’s first investment gifting platform for parents, Ballooning Nest Eggs enables parents to enlist family and friends to pitch in and help grow their kids’ long-term wealth.

Charlie-India: Partner HUB’s Charlie-India platform offers a white label platform for electronic invoice presentment and payment for banks, payment service providers and fintechs.

Systelos: Systelos is a discovery and collaboration platform that provides a 360-degree view of a client’s finances and enables human advisors to create value beyond investment returns.

Crypterium: Crypterium is a mobile app that allows instant cryptocurrency payments within the existing payments infrastructure, like NFC terminals or QR codes. Features include global money transfers in seconds with no fees and solutions for merchants to accept crypto.

Banzai: Banzai is an experience-based learning solution and national brand with a presence in over half of the high schools in the United States. Millions of students have been educated through Banzai, and more than 750 banks trust Banzai to educate adult customers, schools and communities.



Interactions: Interactions provides an omnichannel Intelligent Virtual Assistant that seamlessly combines AI and human understanding to enable businesses and consumers to engage in productive conversations.

Ocrolus: Ocrolus has developed the fastest and most accurate technology for automating loan document analysis and is the first regtech company to be backed by QED Investors. Features of Ocrolus’ technology include cash flow analytics, state-of-the-art fraud detection, and traceable data validation.

Lomsy: Lomsy brings credit closer to underbanked people with low credit scores, promoting their financial and social inclusion with personal loans and financial education.

In all, 80 companies will demo their latest innovations, and more than 100 additional speakers will present at FinovateFall, covering topics ranging from risk management and internet of things to machine learning and artificial intelligence.

The full conference schedule can be viewed at: https://finance.knect365.com/finovatefall/agenda/

To learn more about who will be attending FinovateFall 2018, visit https://finance.knect365.com/finovatefall/attendees

Special Discount for Main 3-Day Event and Add-on Summit Day

About Finovate

The Finovate Group is a research and events firm focused on innovation in financial and banking technology. Its team runs the Finovate conference series and authors the popular Finovate blog. Finovate is the only conference series focused exclusively on showcasing the best and most innovative new financial and banking technologies. Finovate conferences consistently attract large, high-impact audiences of senior financial and banking executives, venture capitalists, press, industry analysts, bloggers, regulators, and entrepreneurs. Finovate's annual events include FinovateFall (New York), FinovateSpring (San Jose), and FinovateEurope (London), as well as regional events in Hong Kong, Dubai, and Cape Town.

