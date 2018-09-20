20/09/2018 22:15:00

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Issues $20 Million in Subordinated Debt

Related content
15 Aug - 
First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly..
03 Aug - 
First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2018..
17 May - 
First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly..

CLARKSVILLE, Ind., Sept. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: FSFG) (the “Company”), the holding company for First Savings Bank (the “Bank”), completed today a private issuance of a 5.95% Fixed-to-Floating Subordinated Term Note, in the principal amount of $20 million, to a qualified institutional investor.  Unless prepaid earlier, the note matures on September 30, 2028.

The note is intended to qualify as Tier 2 capital under the capital guidelines of the Federal Reserve Board.  The Company intends to use the net issuance proceeds for general corporate purposes, including a capital contribution to the Bank to support its continued organic growth.

Larry W. Myers, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We’re excited about this issuance, which is intended to support our anticipated strong pace of quality asset growth.  As we near the close of our fiscal year ending September 30, 2018, which is projected to be our tenth consecutive year of record growth and profitability, we are pleased to enter the new fiscal year in the position to continue our positive trajectory.”

Hovde Group, LLC served as the sole placement agent for the note issuance.  Luse Gorman, PC served as legal counsel to the Company.

About First Savings Financial Group, Inc. and First Savings Bank

Fist Savings Financial Group, Inc. is the financial holding company for First Savings Bank, which operates sixteen offices in the Indiana communities of Clarksville, Jeffersonville, Charlestown, Sellersburg, New Albany, Georgetown, Corydon, Lanesville, Elizabeth, English, Leavenworth, Marengo, Salem, Odon and Montgomery.  Additional information can be found on First Savings’ website at www.fsbbank.net.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements about the acquisition transaction.  These statements include statements regarding the transaction and anticipated future results.  Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts.  They often include words like “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” and “intend” or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could” or “may.”  Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include changes in the interest rate environment; changes in general economic conditions; legislative or regulatory changes that adversely affect the Bank’s business; changes in the securities markets; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed from time to time in documents that the Company files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.  The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by applicable law or regulation.

Contact:

Tony A. Schoen

Chief Financial Officer

First Savings Financial Group, Inc.

First Savings Bank

(812) 283-0724

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Logo

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

22:15 FSFG
First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Issues $20 Million in Subordinated Debt
15 Aug FSFG
First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
03 Aug FSFG
First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results
17 May FSFG
First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
08 May FSFG
First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter Financial Results
21 Feb FSFG
First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
09 Feb FSFG
First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Completes Acquisition of The First National Bank of Odon
26 Jan FSFG
First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2018 First Quarter Financial Results
29 Nov FSFG
First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Announces Date of Annual Meeting
15 Nov FSFG
First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2017 and Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
26 Jul - Rathbone Brothers Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
GREATERGOOD.ORG JOINS FORCES WITH ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH TO MEET CRITICAL HEALTH NEEDS TO HELP THOUSANDS OF PETS AFFECTED BY HURRICANE FLORENCE
2
Service organization Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority surpasses $1 million in historic one day campaign to help nation's HBCUs
3
InsurTech transactions reach new peak in Q2; 5-year Life & Health InsurTech investment exceeds $5 billion
4
Wavemaker US Wins Two Adweek Media Plan of the Year Awards
5
WSI INDUSTRIES, INC. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation Of Buyout

Related stock quotes

First Savings Financial .. 68.86 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

22:31
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for QRTEA and PM: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
22:31
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of AMPE, NVRO, LCI, CBS, PZZA, SKX, CRON, PM and QRTEA
22:29
Desire Street Ministries Hosts 8th Annual Desire Cup Uniting Gators and Bulldogs for a Cause at Georgia-Florida Football Game Weekend
22:28
Supernus to Present at the 2018 Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference
22:28
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TSLA, PDD, ORCL, LOGM, NLSN and SBGI
22:27
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: ZN RMTI TTPH ABBV HMNY GDS PVG OPK USAT TRCO: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
22:17
CV SCIENCES LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In CV Sciences, Inc. To Contact The Firm
22:16
Verizon is building the future for our customers in Nebraska, investing more than $235M since 2015
22:15
LaSalle Solutions Named a 2018 Most Promising Cisco Solution Provider

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
20 September 2018 22:52:45
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2018-09-20 23:52:45 - 2018-09-20 22:52:45 - 1000 - Website: OKAY