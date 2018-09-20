Geiger Counter Ltd : Issue of Ordinary Shares

Related content Geiger Counter Ltd : Net Asset Value(s) Geiger Counter Ltd : Net Asset Value(s) Geiger Counter Ltd : Net Asset Value(s)

20 September 2018

GEIGER COUNTER LIMITED

(THE "COMPANY")

Issue of Ordinary Shares

The Company announces that, conditional only on Admission becoming effective, it has allotted, by way of a new issue in response to market demand, 400,000 new ordinary shares of no par value (the "New Shares") for cash, at a price of 22.4p per share, a premium to the Company's net asset value. The New Shares will rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares.

Applications have been made for the New Shares to be admitted to The International Stock Exchange's Listing and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's SETSqx platform ("Admission"). Admission is expected to become effective, and dealings in the New Shares are expected to commence, at 8.00 a.m. on 25 September 2018.

Following the issue of the New Shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 82,244,492 ordinary shares and 37,792,223 subscription shares, none of which are held in treasury.

Enquiries

CQS (UK) LLP Craig Cleland T: +44 (0) 20 7201 5368 Cantor Fitzgerald Europe Robert Peel T: +44 (0) 20 7894 7719 R&H Fund Services (Jersey) Limited Lisa Neil T :+44 (0) 1534 825 336

Important Information

The information contained in this announcement does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Geiger Counter Ltd via Globenewswire