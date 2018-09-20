20/09/2018 09:12:32

Geiger Counter Ltd : Issue of Ordinary Shares

Related content
18 Sep - 
Geiger Counter Ltd : Net Asset Value(s)
14 Sep - 
Geiger Counter Ltd : Net Asset Value(s)
07 Sep - 
Geiger Counter Ltd : Net Asset Value(s)

20 September 2018

GEIGER COUNTER LIMITED

(THE "COMPANY")

Issue of Ordinary Shares

The Company announces that, conditional only on Admission becoming effective, it has allotted, by way of a new issue in response to market demand, 400,000 new ordinary shares of no par value (the "New Shares") for cash, at a price of 22.4p per share, a premium to the Company's net asset value. The New Shares will rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares.

Applications have been made for the New Shares to be admitted to The International Stock Exchange's Listing and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's SETSqx platform ("Admission"). Admission is expected to become effective, and dealings in the New Shares are expected to commence, at 8.00 a.m. on 25 September 2018.

Following the issue of the New Shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 82,244,492 ordinary shares and 37,792,223 subscription shares, none of which are held in treasury.

Enquiries

CQS (UK) LLP Craig Cleland T: +44 (0) 20 7201 5368
Cantor Fitzgerald Europe Robert Peel T: +44 (0) 20 7894 7719
R&H Fund Services (Jersey) Limited Lisa Neil T :+44 (0) 1534 825 336

Important Information

The information contained in this announcement does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Geiger Counter Ltd via Globenewswire

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

09:12 E:GCL
Geiger Counter Ltd : Issue of Ordinary Shares
18 Sep E:GCL
Geiger Counter Ltd : Net Asset Value(s)
14 Sep E:GCL
Geiger Counter Ltd : Net Asset Value(s)
07 Sep E:GCL
Geiger Counter Ltd : Net Asset Value(s)
28 Aug E:GCL
Geiger Counter Ltd : Net Asset Value(s)
24 Aug E:GCL
Geiger Counter Ltd : Net Asset Value(s)
22 Aug E:GCL
Geiger Counter Ltd : Net Asset Value(s)
16 Aug E:GCL
Geiger Counter Ltd : Net Asset Value(s)
07 Aug E:GCL
Geiger Counter Ltd : Net Asset Value(s)
02 Aug E:GCL
Geiger Counter Ltd : Net Asset Value(s)

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
26 Jul - Rathbone Brothers Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Service organization Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority surpasses $1 million in historic one day campaign to help nation's HBCUs
2
Squirrel AI unveiled at TechCrunch Disrupt, attracting overseas ventures to propose partnership
3
GREATERGOOD.ORG JOINS FORCES WITH ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH TO MEET CRITICAL HEALTH NEEDS TO HELP THOUSANDS OF PETS AFFECTED BY HURRICANE FLORENCE
4
WSI INDUSTRIES, INC. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation Of Buyout
5
Senior Congressional Healthcare Policy Advisor Charlene MacDonald Joins FTI Consulting

Related stock quotes

Geiger Counter Limited O.. 22.50 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

10:39
Form 8.3 - CYBG PLC
10:34
Global Infusion Pump Market to Witness a CAGR of 6.6% during 2018-2024
10:32
Melco’s four hotels attain Green Key Awards – Becoming Macau’s first and only company to achieve global accolade for its efforts in sustainability
10:31
PHARMAGEST INTERACTIVE : eNephro reimbursement & new Hospital partnership
10:25
Form 8.3 - Virgin Money Holdings UK PLC
10:22
Net Asset Value(s)
10:19
Net Asset Value(s)
10:17
Net Asset Value(s)
10:00
Magna Announces Divestiture of Its Global Fluid Pressure & Controls Business

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
20 September 2018 10:56:00
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-09-20 11:56:00 - 2018-09-20 10:56:00 - 1000 - Website: OKAY