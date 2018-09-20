20/09/2018 06:00:11

GrandVision to present medium-term strategic objectives at Capital Markets Day

Schiphol, the Netherlands - 20 September 2018. GrandVision NV will present its medium-term strategic and financial objectives at its Capital Markets Day on 20 September 2018.

GrandVision will reconfirm the following medium-term financial objectives for the period until 2023:

  • Medium-term average revenue growth target of at least 5% at constant exchange rates maintained, which includes on average at least 3% comparable growth, more than 1% contribution from store openings and at least 1% contribution from small acquisitions

  • An increase of medium and large M&A to deliver additional revenue growth, while maintaining financial discipline

  • Adjusted EBITDA growth in line with total revenue growth as organic margin expansion will continue to be offset by segment mix and the initially dilutive impact of acquisitions

  • Capital expenditure to remain at 4-6% of revenue

  • Dividend payout ratio to remain at 25-50% with the intention to increase dividend per share over time

Stephan Borchert, GrandVision's CEO, said: "I am excited to present our updated strategic priorities at our first Capital Markets Day today. While we are maintaining our medium-term objective of growing revenue by at least 5%, our intention is also to increase our M&A activities in the coming years to reach leading positions in more and more markets around the world. We are also aiming to further strengthen our presence in North America and Asia.

Our ambition is to also become a true digital leader in optical retail. We will therefore increase our investments to reach at least our fair-share of online sales, especially in the sunglass and contact lens categories. By 2023, we expect e-commerce to contribute about 10% to GrandVision's revenue, and circa 1/3 to our comparable growth. At the same time, we will continue to roll-out our omni-channel activities around the world by improving the digital engagement with our customers, and to better respond to emerging consumer trends."

Comments on current trading: 

For the third quarter, GrandVision is now forecasting an improved level of comparable growth versus the first half of 2018 driven by a particularly strong  performance in the Americas and Asia segment, Eastern Europe and Germany. We continue to expect adjusted EBITDA growth in the second half to improve compared to the first half of 2018, with a weaker third quarter adjusted EBITDA performance and a stronger one in the fourth quarter.

We continue to expect a strong year-end performance driven by 1.5 additional selling days in the fourth quarter, and lower prior year comparables benefiting both the comparable growth and adjusted EBITDA performance.

GrandVision's Capital Markets Day presentation will be available for download on its website on 20 September 2018, at 9:00 CET.

GrandVision CMD Press Release

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: GrandVision N.V. via Globenewswire

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
19 Sep
 
Jeg har været med som skribent her på EI siden 2012 og jeg har haft mange gode øjeblikke ved at være..
53
16 Sep
OMXC25
Putin kan lukke samtlige banker i Europa blot ved at sende nogle penge igennem dem, og bagefter lækk..
29
18 Sep
BIOPOR
BioPorto - InvestorDagen 18.september 2018 Jeg deltog til præsentationen af BioPorto ved CFO Ole ..
24
18 Sep
PNDORA
.....lyder ikke for klogt. Nu har vi været under pres fra shortere i lang tid i Pandora som fik bank..
20
15 Sep
DANSKE
...og jeg kan supplere, man skal ikke tro på mennesker der er maniske eller totalt besatte af en giv..
16
16 Sep
BAVA
Bava var sat op til en næsten perfekt IHS, der ville sende den op i ca. 225.   Men så kommer der lig..
14
13 Sep
OMXC25
Jeg var i London i de år. Jeg kom forbi Lehman Brothers hver morgen og aften ude i Cannary Wharf. De..
14
15 Sep
BAVA
Hvilken af de to links forklarer, at Bavarian faldt 6%? Er det fordi de fik et nyt patent, eller er ..
13
17 Sep
BAVA
dette er en delvis gentagelse af mit indlæg fra weekenden Min tilgang til den er at jeg ikke forstå..
12
15 Sep
DANSKE
Det du skriver er da voldsomt selvmodsigende. Muligt 6212 får ret, men indtil videre er de ikke ankl..
12

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
26 Jul - Rathbone Brothers Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Service organization Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority surpasses $1 million in historic one day campaign to help nation's HBCUs
2
Squirrel AI unveiled at TechCrunch Disrupt, attracting overseas ventures to propose partnership
3
WSI INDUSTRIES, INC. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation Of Buyout
4
GREATERGOOD.ORG JOINS FORCES WITH ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH TO MEET CRITICAL HEALTH NEEDS TO HELP THOUSANDS OF PETS AFFECTED BY HURRICANE FLORENCE
5
Nasdaq Halts Luokung Technology Corp.

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

07:05
Hemp, Inc. Reports North Carolina Industrial Hemp Facility Operational and Without Damage Following Passage of Hurricane Florence
07:02
Providence Resources P.l.c. - 2018 Half Year Results
07:01
Nokia and Altran introduce joint solution to streamline train maintenance for railways
07:00
Deutsche Telekom and Aricent Create Open Source Edge Software Framework
07:00
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Resource Upgrade at the Blanket Mine, Zimbabwe
06:31
Oxurion Enrolls First Patient in Phase 2 Clinical Study Evaluating THR-317 (anti-PlGF) for treatment of Idiopathic Macular Telangiectasia Type 1 (MacTel 1)
06:30
Fnac Darty invests in express smartphone repair Agreement for the acquisition of a majority stake in WeFix
06:30
ERYTECH Announces Enrollment of First Patients in Phase 3 Clinical Trial Evaluating Eryaspase for the Treatment of Second Line Pancreatic Cancer
06:30
BGHL (GBP): NAV(s)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
20 September 2018 07:30:41
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2018-09-20 08:30:41 - 2018-09-20 07:30:41 - 1000 - Website: OKAY