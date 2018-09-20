GREATERGOOD.ORG JOINS FORCES WITH ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH TO MEET CRITICAL HEALTH NEEDS TO HELP THOUSANDS OF PETS AFFECTED BY HURRICANE FLORENCE

Seattle, Wash., Sept. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreaterGood.org is partnering with Elanco Animal Health, a subsidiary of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) to send two 53-foot long trailers (donated by Daum Trucking) carrying medical supplies to serve up to 300,000 dogs and cats. This massive donation of veterinary supplies for the pet victims of the storm includes pain medication, vaccines, heartworm preventative, flea/tick preventative and chewable antibacterial tablets.

“When tragedy strikes, it’s important that we all work together to help those in need,” said Liz Baker, Executive Director of GreaterGood.org. “We are extremely grateful for the support from Elanco that will help us provide immediate medical attention to the thousands of pets displaced and injured by Hurricane Florence.”

Flooding can increase the risk of certain diseases such as leptospirosis, a bacteria that gets into the water and can lead to kidney or liver failure in dogs. Additionally, the stress experienced by displaced dogs and cats coming together in shelter areas increases the risk of upper respiratory infections and other disease. Vaccines help reduce the opportunity for disease to spread among the animals, especially while they are in temporary close quarters.

“We are humbled to be able to provide assistance to pets, their owners, and veterinarians during this time,” said Dr. Tony Rumschlag, Director, Elanco U.S. Companion Animal Consulting Veterinarians. "Our goal is to help the animals separated from their families and in shelters remain healthy and avoid infection and disease."

These much-needed veterinary supplies are being distributed through mobile hubs to animal shelters and welfare organizations housing pets impacted by the storm. Additionally, Rescue Bank, a Signature Program of GreaterGood.org, is providing truckloads of food for thousands of pets along with other items such as like bowls, leashes and crates.

For a full list of disaster relief efforts made possible by GreaterGood.org to help pets and people impacted by Hurricane Florence and to learn how to support them, please visit:

https://greatergood.org/hurricane-florence-response/

About GreaterGood.org

GreaterGood.org is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that works to improve the health and well-being of people, pets, and the planet. Over the last 10 years, GreaterGood.org has given over $150 million in cash, and in-kind grants to over 5,000 charitable partners worldwide. To learn more, visit GreaterGood.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.com

About Elanco Animal Health

Founded in 1954, Elanco provides comprehensive products and knowledge services to improve animal health and food-animal production in more than 90 countries around the world. We value innovation, both in scientific research and daily operations, and strive to cultivate a collaborative work environment for more than 5,800 employees worldwide. Together with our customers, we are committed to raising awareness about global food security, and celebrating and supporting the human-animal bond. Our worldwide headquarters and research facilities are located in Greenfield, Indiana. Visit us at Elanco.com.

