HyTrust Named a 2019 TAG Cyber Distinguished Vendor

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HyTrust, the leader in workload security for multi-cloud infrastructure is proud to announce today that it has been selected as a Distinguished Vendor for the 2019 TAG Cyber Security Annual. HyTrust joins the ranks of other industry leaders hand-selected by Dr. Edward Amoroso, CEO of TAG Cyber, to assist with this year’s report.

The three volume 2019 TAG Cyber Security Annual provides direct advisory guidance to the enterprise cyber security community at no cost, as part of its mission to help cyber defenders more effectively deal with the technical challenges of protecting their companies’ most precious assets. These include integrating analytics across the cyber kill chain, introducing automation to streamline security workflow, and adopting cloud infrastructure for enterprise applications and systems.

“Every organization has committed to some level of virtualization and many are looking for ways to move critical workloads to the cloud,” said Amoroso. “HyTrust delivers advanced solutions to address challenges teams face as they migrate to the cloud. We selected HyTrust to be part of this Annual because of their work at the forefront of securing customers’ workloads in multi-cloud infrastructure.”

“We look forward to working with TAG Cyber as a Distinguished Sponsor of their work this year,” said John De Santis, CEO of HyTrust. “The work of a cyber defender is much more difficult than it’s ever been. Security teams today manage multi-vendor, multi-cloud environments with diverse security tools, all while exploring new technologies coming at them at an unprecedented rate. This annual report from TAG Cyber is a tremendous asset to security teams everywhere in helping them better protect their infrastructure.”

The Annual is available for free download at https://www.tag-cyber.com.  For more information on HyTrust’s approach to securing multi-cloud environments, read the in-depth interview with John De Santis in Volume 2 of the report.

About HyTrust

HyTrust’s mission is to make private, public and hybrid cloud infrastructure more trustworthy for enterprises, service providers and government agencies. HyTrust provides solutions that automate security controls for software-defined computing, networking and storage workloads to achieve the highest levels of visibility, granular policy control and data protection. HyTrust customers benefit from being able to accelerate cloud and virtualization cost savings while improving their security posture by automating and enforcing security policies in real time, adapting quickly to compliance requirements and preventing unplanned outages.

Headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., HyTrust is backed by the leading providers of strategic IT infrastructure including VMware, Cisco, Intel and Fortinet; by the vanguard of innovative solutions for the intelligence community, In-Q-Tel; and by a world-class group of financial investors including AVP Growth, Epic Ventures, Granite Ventures, Sway Ventures, Trident Capital and Vanedge Capital.

Media Contact

press@hytrust.com

