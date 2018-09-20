Identiv to Showcase Hirsch, 3VR, and New Community of Security Solution Partners at GSX 2018

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE) today announced that the company will present its wide range of access control, video security, and analytics solutions at Global Security Exchange (GSX) 2018, formerly ASIS International Annual Seminar and Exhibits, including visitor management, access readers, identity cards, integrations for mustering, mobile security monitoring, and administration, and in-building micro-locationing. Addressing the needs of government, banking, healthcare, infrastructure, and retail customers, Identiv’s presentations will include live-feed demonstrations from retail and commercial partners.

Event: GSX 2018 Date: September 23 - 27, 2018 (Expo: September 25 - 27, 2018) Location: Booth 1222 | Las Vegas Convention Center | Las Vegas, Nevada

Identiv’s showcase of high-performance physical security solutions and hands-on demos of the full Hirsch and 3VR portfolio will include:

Hirsch High-Security Access Control for Enterprise and Government — Experience live demos of Hirsch Velocity 3.7 Software for security management, providing support for wireless locks with real-time lockdown, monitoring, and control. Bluetooth and biometric readers and a Hirsch rack-mount solution will also be demonstrated.

3VR Video Intelligence Integrated with Hirsch Velocity Software — See firsthand the complete platform for real-time security and consumer insights, allowing organizations to protect employees, customers, and assets, as well as enhance store operations and shopping experiences. The combination enables a new level of security and business intelligence for customers, providing event-driven video viewing and integrated alarm management by correlating live and recorded video with access control events.

3VR Video Analytics with Location Intelligence for Actionable Insights — Learn how the platform provides insight into visitor behavior based on mobile device (MAC ID) analytics with video for more data intelligence. See the new proximity analytics with 3VR’s Find and Follow situational awareness and proactive alerting.

Identiv Connected Physical Access Manager (ICPAM) — Catch the latest full-featured physical access control system (PACS) solution that utilizes existing Cisco IP as its backbone.

Identiv Global Services — Learn about Identiv’s comprehensive end-to-end services to support customers through the entire lifecycle of their enterprise IT and security programs, including mobile, automation, cloud, asset management, and monitoring.

uTrust TS Access Readers — See live demos of Identiv’s family of robust readers designed to offer maximum card technology flexibility, from proximity to public key infrastructure (PKI) at the door.

Access Credentials — Catch Identiv’s full line of access cards on display, from the highest-security PKI-based high frequency (HF) cards to basic proximity cards. Identiv’s uTrust TS Cards are cost-optimized, easy-to-deploy, reliable, and secure. Available in bulk or with personalization services, the high-quality cards are available quickly and cost-effectively.

Smart Card Readers — With live demonstrations of the new iAuthenticate TM 2.0 , see firsthand how to gain remote access to secure government content on mobile devices. iAuthenticate 2.0 is designed to work with iPhone and Android and supports standard ISO 7816 smart cards issued by the U.S. government, including PIV and CAC. For secure sign-on, payments, and other transactions, Identiv solutions are among the most widely deployed smart card reader families in the world, trusted across the United States Department of Defense (DoD), governments, security-conscious agencies, and global companies.



Partner Solutions — Experience presentations from Identiv’s growing ecosystem of partner solutions, including new partner Viscount Systems ’ zero-panel, cloud-based, low-cost, and easy-to-install access control solution for small-to-medium size (SMB) installations. Live demos of Hirsch Velocity integrations with Allegion and ASSA ABLOY’s Aperio™ wireless locks provide real-time lockdown, monitoring, and access control. LifeSafetyPower will present out-of-the-box rack-mount access control solutions and BQT Solutions will showcase its high-quality, high-security biometric reader. Locality Systems ’ real-time location services (RTLS) for retail and other location-aware applications will also be demonstrated, as will Sadevio ’s high-security — yet highly convenient — visitor management kiosk, offering workflows to seamlessly welcome, authenticate, issue, and manage visitors at all security levels while integrating with Hirsch Velocity Software.

GSX 2018 will be held September 23 - 27, 2018 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Connect with Identiv onsite in booth 1222. For one-on-one demonstrations, schedule a meeting with an expert during the event.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc. is a global provider of physical security and secure identification. Identiv’s products, software, systems, and services address the markets for physical and logical access control, video analytics, and a wide range of RFID-enabled applications. Customers in the government, enterprise, consumer, education, healthcare, banking, retail and transportation sectors rely on Identiv’s access and identification solutions. Identiv's mission is to secure the connected physical world: from perimeter to desktop access, and from the world of physical things to the Internet of Everything. Identiv is a publicly traded company and its common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market in the U.S. under the symbol “INVE.” For more information, visit identiv.com .

Identiv Media Contact:

press@identiv.com