Copenhagen, September 20, 2018

Exchange Notice

 

 

Index factor 1 and 2

 

On the basis of the development of the net consumer-price index from November 2017 to May 2018 and the development of the indices of average earnings in the private sector during the same period, new index factors have been calculated and will be effective as from June 30 2019:

Index factor 1, owner-occupied dwelling, principal: 205,441

Index factor 2, subsidized housing, principal: 172,192

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Maria Staal, telephone

+45 3377 0353.

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

 

