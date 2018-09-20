20/09/2018 20:12:57

Inspirata Promotes Top Executives to Expanded Roles in Digital Pathology

Tampa, FL, Sept. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cancer informatics and digital pathology workflow solution provider Inspirata®, Inc. announced today that two of its executives have taken on expanded roles in the company. The two are Inspirata Executive Vice President and Founder, Mark Lloyd, and Senior Vice President and General Manager, Digital Pathology, Andrew Chomos.

Dr. Lloyd has accepted the expansion of his role to include product management for Digital Pathology. He is former cancer researcher at both Lombardi Cancer and Moffitt Cancer Center and is Inspirata’s foremost subject matter expert and thought leader on digital pathology and image analytics. He has been acting in the capacity of a product manager in an informal capacity for Inspirata’s digital pathology solutions since the company’s inception. He will continue to ensure that company’s digital pathology software products are well positioned for success as the leading digital pathology software in the U.S., Canada and Europe.

Andrew (Andy) Chomos has been appointed to General Manager, Digital Pathology, North America. He was the CEO of Omnyx®, and, following Inspirata’s acquisition of the company from GE Healthcare in January, he agreed to join Inspirata as SVP, Business Development for Digital Pathology. In his new role as General Manager, Digital Pathology, Andy will continue his involvement in all aspects of our digital pathology sales and customer support efforts in the U.S. and Canada. He also will oversee the operations of Inspirata’s Digital Pathology Center of Excellence in Pittsburgh.

“Since our acquisition of Omnyx in January, we have made tremendous progress improving our Omnyx Dynamyx software into an application- (AP-LIS) and scanner-agnostic integrated pathology solution,” says Inspirata CEO Satish Sanan. “We’ve also had great success in closing long-term deals with many of the existing Omnyx client base in the U.S., Europe and Canada “Much of this progress is directly attributable to the tireless efforts of Mark and Andy. They are great leaders at Inspirata and thought leaders in digital pathology worldwide.”

About Inspirata, Inc.

Inspirata®, Inc. provides oncology diagnostics workflow solutions that span digital pathology; diagnostic and predictive assays; and precision medicine. It also offers cancer informatics workflows that, in combination with its Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithms structures unstructured case files and clinician notes to provide key insights for oncology-specific clinical and operational activities as well as cancer reporting. Inspirata’s flagship solution is its Cancer Information Data Trust (CIDT) that generates a longitudinal view of oncology patients—from diagnosis, through treatments and therapies, to outcomes. The CIDT has extensive applications in clinical decision support, research, education, drug discovery and clinical trials enrollment. Its use will extend to physicians, patients, researchers, pharma and others. For more information, please visit www.inspirata.com or contact info@inspirata.com.

Attachment

Marjorie Bulone

Inspirata, Inc.

813-570-8905

mbulone@inspirata.com

The Omnyx Dynamyx digital pathology software is application- and scanner-agnostic, providing an end-to-end pathology workflow that integrates with the appropriate scanners for the hospital's desired use cases.

