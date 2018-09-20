Investor Ideas Potcast, Cannabis News and Stocks on the Move: Canopy Growth Corporation, Canopy Rivers Inc. (TSXV: RIV), Organigram Holdings, CannaRoyalty and Beleave Inc.

Investor Ideas ( https://www.investorideas.com ), a global news source covering leading sectors including marijuana and hemp stocks and its potcast site, www.potcasts.ca releases today's edition of its series, Investorideas.com potcastsCM; cannabis news and stocks to watch plus insight from thought leaders and experts.

Good morning and welcome to another Investorideas.com potcast; looking at cannabis news, stocks to watch as well as insights from thought leaders and experts.

Today’s podcast features announcements from Canopy Growth Corporation ( TSX: WEED , NYSE: CGC ), Canopy Rivers Inc. ( TSXV: RIV ), Organigram Holdings Inc. ( TSX-V: OGI ), CannaRoyalty Corp. ( CSE:CRZ ) and Beleave Inc. ( CSE: BE ).

Canopy Growth Corporation congratulated the entire team at Canopy Rivers Inc. as they take a leap forward and commence trading today on the TSX Venture Exchange as under the ticker symbol, "RIV" ( TSXV: RIV ).

Canopy Rivers was founded to diversify Canopy Growth's cannabis supply streams and quickly evolved into a global strategic growth platform that builds value in its partners by supporting every aspect of a cannabis venture, from licensing and genetics to financial and strategic support leveraging its close relationship with Canopy Growth.

To date, Canopy Rivers has a diverse portfolio of strategic investments including licensed cannabis producers, applicants, an innovative media platform, and a leading European hemp cultivator. This diverse portfolio will expand as new opportunities emerge in the global cannabis industry.

Organigram Holdings Inc., the parent company of Organigram Inc. and Canopy Growth Corporation also announced that following Organigram's approval as a cannabis supplier in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, the Companies have signed a two-year supply and distribution agreement.

Organigram will become a key supplier of branded, finished cannabis products to Canopy Growth's Tweed-branded retail operations in Newfoundland and Labrador once adult recreational cannabis is legalized in Canada on October 17th, 2018. Canopy Growth will also perform a B2B sales function for Organigram by marketing its portfolio to other licensed retail outlets in Newfoundland and Labrador.

"We are very excited to partner with Canopy Growth in Newfoundland and Labrador," says Tim Emberg, Vice President of Sales and Commercial Operations, Organigram. "Canopy is a tremendous industry partner and we are looking forward to working with them to provide Newfoundlanders with an exceptional selection of quality cannabis products."

CannaRoyalty Corp., a North American cannabis products and brands company, announced today that it has merged the operations of its subsidiary Alta Supply with RVR Distribution. Effective August 31, 2018, Sadie Reyes, President of Alta Supply, was appointed to the position of President of RVR to lead the Company's state-wide distribution efforts. Alta Supply has begun to leverage RVR's distribution infrastructure, through transfer of inventory and accounts.

Today, CannaRoyalty has signed a definitive agreement to close the previously announced merger of RVR with Alta Supply (the "Merger"), subject to customary closing conditions. Pursuant to the close, RVR will receive exchangeable shares as consideration, which will allow RVR shareholders to acquire 70,000 CannaRoyalty Class A shares, over the next 24 months.

Beleave Inc. announced that it has entered into a partnership with Kannavis Biotech Corp. to invest, build and operate 867,000 square feet of indoor growing space in British Columbia in preparation for the anticipated demand for cannabis in the Canadian and International marketplace.

The ambitious new project, jointly-designed by Beleave and Kannavis, will encompass a total of ten indoor growing facilities, approximately 87,000 square feet each, divided between two regions; one in Chilliwack, and nine in Abbotsford. Once construction is complete, both companies will share the operational and day-to-day expenses, with Kannavis assuming sole responsibility for the initial capital expenditures required to build the facilities.

Investors are reminded all investment involves risk and possible loss of investment.

publicly traded CSE, TSX, TSXV, OTC, NASDAQ, NYSE, ASX Marijuana / Hemp Stocks

