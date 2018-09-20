20/09/2018 20:38:20

Itronics President Dr. John Whitney Guest Speaker at Prestigious Resource Recovery Conference; Discusses Itronics’ Breakthrough “Zero Waste” Technologies

RENO, Nev., Sept. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itronics Inc. (OTC:ITRO), a diversified producer of GOLD’n GRO zinc fertilizers and silver products and a green “Zero Waste” technology development Company, is pleased to announce that Dr. John Whitney, its founder and Chairman, participated as a speaker Wednesday at the prestigious resource recovery and waste management conference sponsored by the Envirobiz Group (www.envirobiz.com) at the Marriott Coronado Island, San Diego.

The conference annually works to stimulate creative thinking on strategies for waste management and resource recovery, facilitates the exchange of information between key executives in these sectors and allows executives to renew or establish new business relationships.

Dr. Whitney was a speaker on the “Specialty Recycling, Treatment & Disposal Companies Panel” at the conference. He told conference participants about Itronics’ “Zero Waste” technologies and reported on Itronics' development successes over the past year.   Included was a short summary of non-photo chemical processes that are being developed with an emphasis on the Company’s breakthrough E-Scrap Refining Technology that completely recovers the energy and metals contained in the e-scrap (discarded computer circuit boards) while producing “green energy” for a refining power cost savings of 50 percent. 

Dr. Whitney also told the group that Itronics laboratory testing over the past 12 months has successfully demonstrated that its KAM-Thio liquid is able to neutralize residual cyanide in leached silver/gold mine tailings and to recover some of the residual silver and gold left in the tailings.  It also recovers other metals including zinc left in the tailings by the cyanide leaching process.  The successful test results indicate that Itronics may be on the threshold of developing another revolutionary breakthrough technology, this time for the silver/gold mining industry.

Conference participants told Dr. Whitney that there may also be some significant applications for the KAM-Thio technology in other industries.  Itronics plans to investigate these possibilities as it moves the KAM-Thio development forward.

“This was a wonderful opportunity for Itronics to meet top executives from all different types of commercial resource recovery and hazardous waste management service companies.  Itronics has now pioneered the development of two green 'Zero Waste' recycling technologies,” said Dr. Whitney.  “Itronics is now pioneering and has developed proof of concept at a laboratory scale for its third 'Zero Waste' technology, the breakthrough KAM-Thio cyanide neutralization and metal recovery technology.  These achievements are generating significant hazardous waste management industry interest.” 

About Itronics

Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, Itronics Inc. is a “Creative Green Technology” Company which produces GOLD’n GRO specialty liquid fertilizers, silver bullion, and silver-bearing glass. The Company’s goal is to achieve profitable green technology driven organic growth in specialty GOLD’n GRO fertilizers, silver, zinc, and minerals.  The Company’s technologies maximize the recovery and uses of metals and minerals and by doing this maximize sustainability.

Through its subsidiary, Itronics Metallurgical, Inc., Itronics is the only company with a fully permitted “Beneficial Use Photochemical, Silver, and Water Recycling” plant in the United States that converts 100 percent of the spent photoliquids into GOLD’n GRO liquid fertilizers, silver bullion, and silver bearing glass. This is internationally recognized award winning “Zero Waste” Technology.  The Company is developing a portfolio of environmentally beneficial “Zero waste” processing and mining technologies.  Itronics has received numerous domestic and international awards that recognize its ability to successfully use chemical science and engineering to create and implement new environmentally green recycling and fertilizer technologies.

The Company's environmentally friendly award winning GOLD'n GRO liquid fertilizers, which are extensively used in agriculture, can be used for lawns and houseplants, and are available at the Company's "e-store" on Amazon.Com. Due to expanded retail customer interest, GOLD'n GRO fertilizer may now be purchased in Reno, Nevada at the "Buy Nevada First Gift Shop" at 4001 S. Virginia St.

