KPC Health Announces New Partnership with HealthCare Partners

SANTA ANA, Calif., Sept. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, KPC Health, which provides health care services in Orange County at Anaheim Global Medical Center, Chapman Global Medical Center, Orange County Global Medical Centerand South Coast Global Medical Center announced a newly formed partnership with HealthCare Partners, a part of DaVita Medical Group and a division of DaVita Inc. to help better meet the healthcare needs of the Orange County community.

Both organizations agreed to working on an integrated delivery system of coordinated care that will serve HealthCare Partners’ CalOptima Medi-Cal, Commercial and Medicare Advantage patients.  Together, the organizations plan to offer a seamless approach to managing patient care through open lines of communication and care coordination between HealthCare Partners physicians and the KPC Health system of hospitals where they practice.

“Our new partnership with HealthCare Partners will enhance KPC Health’s system of integrated hospitals’ ability to effectively provide exceptional care and a unified approach to treatment, recovery and overall health for our patients,” said Chief Executive Officer Peter Baronoff. “Not only does this partnership enhance our vision for KPC Health, but it also marks an enormous milestone in our expansion of providing superior integrated healthcare to the communities in which our hospitals, physicians and healthcare professionals, serve as one team.”

KPC Health has successfully established a group of integrated healthcare delivery systems consisting of acute care hospitals, Independent Physician Associations (IPAs), medical groups, urgent care facilities, and various fully integrated multi-specialty medical facilities throughout the western United Sates.

The KPC Group is a global leader in healthcare, pharmaceuticals, education, engineering and real estate.  Founded by world renowned Orthopedic Surgeon and entrepreneur Dr. Kali Chaudhuri, Chairman and CEO, The KPC Group, has amassed over $10 billion in assets, including hospitals, clinics, schools, commercial real estate properties and agricultural research centers.

DaVita Medical Group is a division of DaVita Inc., a Fortune 500® company, that operates and manages medical groups and affiliated physician networks in California, Colorado, Florida, Nevada, New Mexico and Washington. A leading independent medical group in America, DaVita Medical Group has over two decades of experience providing coordinated, outcomes-based medical care in a cost-effective manner. DaVita Medical Group’s teammates, employed clinicians and affiliated clinicians provided care for approximately 1.7 million patients. For more information, please visit DaVitaMedicalGroup.com.

