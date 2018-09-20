20/09/2018 15:45:00

Larson Electronics LLC Releases Explosion Proof Enclosure with 7 NPT Hubs

KEMP, Texas, Sept. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industrial lighting leader, Larson Electronics LLC, announced the release an explosion proof enclosure, which supplies operators with housing for compact equipment within indoor and outdoor hazardous work sites where flammable vapors, gases or dusts may exist. This Class 1, Division 1, Class II, Division 1 accessory has seven factory tapped NPT threaded hubs.

The Larson Electronics EPL-AEB-8.12.6-5X1-2X2 explosion proof enclosure is Class I, Division 1, Class II, Division 1 rated providing a safe and secure location to house equipment in hazardous and flammable environments such as, petroleum refineries, chemical plants, food manufacturing facilities and grain storage centers.

This explosion proof enclosure includes seven factory-tapped NPT hubs – (5) 1-inch hubs and (2) 2-inch hubs, allowing conduit entry. The EPL-AEB-8.12.6-5X1-2X2 is constructed of strong cast aluminum equipped with a stainless-steel hinge and bolts. A watertight gasket gives this unit NEMA 4X protection. This flameproof unit includes a cover and has internal measurements of 8 inches long by 12 inches wide, and 6 inches in depth, ideal for compact equipment. This explosion proof enclosure is compatible with surface mount configurations provided by four ears and features a removable back plate to easily mount equipment inside.

“This explosion proof enclosure is ideal for operators who must house compact wiring and electrical equipment within a hazardous environment,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “The seven NPT hubs allow operators to conveniently run multiple conduits into the enclosure.”

About Larson Electronics LLC:

Larson Electronics LLC

is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO

Toll-free: 1-800-369-6671

Phone: 214-616-6180

Fax: 903-498-3364

E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/966daa74-cbda-44ca-9c17-79ee6230fe32

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bb9562f8-8c49-4495-8cde-7514adaab973

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4923d5e3-a533-4b96-98de-625f4332f291

