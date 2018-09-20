LaSalle Solutions Named a 2018 Most Promising Cisco Solution Provider

ROSEMONT, Ill., Sept. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LaSalle Solutions , a leading provider of technology lifecycle management services, announced today that it has been recognized as one of the top Cisco Solution Providers of 2018 by CIOReview. The Cisco special edition showcases the 20 most promising Cisco solution providers of the year .

The annual list of most promising Cisco solution providers is developed by a panel of experts, thought leaders and members of CIOReview’s editorial board to recognize service provider leaders that “have showcased great innovation as well as technological prowess in the marketplace.”

“We are thrilled to be named to CIOReview’s list of the 20 Most Promising Cisco Solutions Providers for the second time,” said Steven Robb, president of the Solutions Group at LaSalle Solutions. “It’s an honor to be recognized by this distinguished panel of CEOs, CIOs, VCs and analysts — including the CIOReview editorial board — for the innovative technology solutions that LaSalle Solutions delivers as a Cisco partner.”

This recognition — together with a recent Cisco award for Most Strategic Services Partner as well as Lifecycle Advisor Partner and Gold Certified Partner designations, with Cisco Master Specializations in Security and Collaboration — shows LaSalle’s commitment to delivering best-in-class solutions to its customers.

“Our goal is to help our customers better manage their technology information while utilizing integration to automate processes, enabling new opportunities and successes for all,” said Robb.

In addition to the awards and recognition mentioned above, LaSalle holds Cisco Advanced Specializations in Borderless Network Architecture, Security Architecture, Collaboration Architecture, Enterprise Networks Architecture, Data Center Architecture and Unified Computing Technology. LaSalle also holds Cisco Authorized Technology Provider (ATP) designations in Application Centric Infrastructure, TelePresence Video Master, ServiceGrid Reseller, Data Virtualization Reseller, Energy Management Suite Integrator and Identity Services Engine.

See the full list of CIOReview's 20 Most Promising Cisco Solution Providers of 2018 .

About CIOReview

Published from Fremont, California, CIOReview is a technology magazine which acts as an excellent platform for enterprise leaders and IT experts to share their experience and knowledge about software technologies and solutions that can redefine the business goals of enterprises tomorrow. For more info, visit www.cioreview.com .

About LaSalle Solutions

Founded in 1980, LaSalle Solutions is a leading provider of technology lifecycle management services. LaSalle enables its customers to improve their technology operations through enhanced processes, management and reporting for better planning and return on investment. LaSalle Solutions’ processes, outstanding customer service and powerful, market-leading cloud-based LAMP platform enable customers to obtain better business outcomes through transparency and reliable results at their fingertips.

LaSalle Solutions is a division of MB Equipment Finance LLC, a subsidiary of MB Financial Bank, N.A., a commercial bank headquartered in Chicago. MB Financial Inc. is the publicly traded holding company for MB Financial Bank, N.A. and is traded on the NASDAQ as “MBFI.”

For more information on LaSalle Solutions, please visit www.lasallesolutions.com and www.YouTube.com/LaSalleSolutions .

LaSalle Solutions and LAMP are registered trademarks of LaSalle Solutions in the United States.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b774d2fd-6577-4872-9bec-b61e1a198557

Press Contact

Beth Kirshenberg

LaSalle Solutions

847.823.9600

marketing@elasalle.com