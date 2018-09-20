20/09/2018 17:30:00

LightStep Named a Cool Vendor in Performance Analysis; Analytics and Containers by Gartner

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LightStep, the leading provider of application performance management for organizations adopting microservices, today announced that it has been recognized in the “Cool Vendors in Performance Analysis; Analytics and Containers”[1] report by Gartner, Inc. In addition, last week LightStep was named one of the 20 Rising Stars as part of the Forbes 2018 Cloud 100 list, the definitive list of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world.

As Gartner stated in the report, “Performance analysis vendors are responding to changing IT environments by incorporating analytics essential for monitoring new paradigms. This research examines vendors with innovative approaches that I&O leaders can use to address challenges presented by containerization, cloud and microservices.”

LightStep formally launched last year to address challenges faced by enterprises building and operating complex software at scale. The growing adoption of microservices has accelerated software development but brings greater operational complexity and a dramatic increase in the volume of diagnostic data, making performance management a challenge. The existing application performance management (APM) solutions designed for monolithic applications fail to handle the scale or complexity of modern architectures. They cannot provide accurate insights in real-time since ordinary transactions involve dozens to thousands of distinct services.

LightStep [x]PM delivers precise and robust measurements of performance issues, in real-time, and provides clear explanations that enable engineers to reduce mean time to resolution (MTTR). Its unique, decentralized architecture continuously analyzes 100% of transactions across all services, at scale, in production. [x]PM goes beyond isolated single-transaction timing diagrams to offer differentiated and valuable tracing-based capabilities: LightStep [x]PM uses the raw, unsampled tracing data to power features like real-time monitoring, alerting, timeseries dashboards, and fine-grained multi-dimensional latency analysis.

Customers see reduced MTTR, improved development efficiency and more effective root cause analysis. Twilio was able to reduce MTTR by 92% and achieved a 70% reduction in latency. DigitalOcean saved 1,000 developer hours per month, and Lyft analyzes more than 100 billion microservices calls a day using LightStep [x]PM. Additional customers include Indeed, Yext, GitHub, Airtable, Grab, InVision, Ola, Medium, Segment, Sift Science, BigCommerce, Under Armour, Zalando and many others.

“We’re honored to be named a Gartner Cool Vendor which we believe is due to our unique approach to application performance management for companies adopting microservices. As we talk with engineering organizations using microservices at scale it validates our hypothesis that the thick and heavyweight agents of traditional APM no longer make sense. Pricing should be based on value – such as the scope of analytics – rather than host counts or data volume which both explode in microservices architectures. Further, today’s APM solutions must derive higher-level insights from distributed tracing data, and instrumentation should be based on open standards like OpenTracing,” said Ben Sigelman, co-founder and CEO at LightStep.

Sigelman is an expert in performance analysis and debugging in large software systems. He designed and deployed global-scale monitoring technologies at Google, including Dapper, an always-on distributed tracing system that analyzes more than 2 billion transactions per second. He is also the co-creator of the OpenTracing standard, part of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation.

Additional Resources

Global Microservices Trends Report

  • LightStep [

    x

    ]PM Guided Demo

    • About LightStep

    LightStep's mission is to deliver insights that put organizations back in control of their complex software applications. Its first product, LightStep [x]PM, is reinventing application performance management. It provides an accurate, detailed snapshot of the entire software system at any point in time, enabling organizations to identify bottlenecks and resolve incidents rapidly. LightStep is backed by Redpoint and Sequoia and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. For more information, visit https://lightstep.com or follow at @LightStepHQ.

    [1]Gartner “Cool Vendors in Performance Analysis; Analytics and Containers” report by Padraig Byrne, Vivek Bhalla, Pankaj Prasad, Federico De Silva and Charley Rich, 12 September 2018

    Gartner Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

    Media and Analyst Contact:

    Amber Rowland

    amber@therowlandagency.com

    +1-650-814-4560

    lightstep-logo-hires.jpg

    Post comment

    Related debate

    • 1 week
    • 1 month
    • 1 Year
    19 Sep
     
    Jeg har været med som skribent her på EI siden 2012 og jeg har haft mange gode øjeblikke ved at være..
    59
    16 Sep
    OMXC25
    Putin kan lukke samtlige banker i Europa blot ved at sende nogle penge igennem dem, og bagefter lækk..
    29
    18 Sep
    BIOPOR
    BioPorto - InvestorDagen 18.september 2018 Jeg deltog til præsentationen af BioPorto ved CFO Ole ..
    24
    18 Sep
    PNDORA
    .....lyder ikke for klogt. Nu har vi været under pres fra shortere i lang tid i Pandora som fik bank..
    20
    13:53
    VWS
    Vestas aktien fylder en del i min portefølje, hvorfor jeg følger den tæt. Jeg var dog selv tidligere..
    19
    15 Sep
    DANSKE
    ...og jeg kan supplere, man skal ikke tro på mennesker der er maniske eller totalt besatte af en giv..
    16
    08:40
    DANSKE
    Erhversministeren mener at hvidvaskskandalen er "en af de største skandaler i danmarkshistorien" og ..
    14
    16 Sep
    BAVA
    Bava var sat op til en næsten perfekt IHS, der ville sende den op i ca. 225.   Men så kommer der lig..
    14
    13 Sep
    OMXC25
    Jeg var i London i de år. Jeg kom forbi Lehman Brothers hver morgen og aften ude i Cannary Wharf. De..
    14
    15 Sep
    BAVA
    Hvilken af de to links forklarer, at Bavarian faldt 6%? Er det fordi de fik et nyt patent, eller er ..
    13

    HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

    22/02/2018 10:54:53
    Related news
    28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
    30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
    29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
    FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

    Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

    Related news
    12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
    31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
    01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
    26 Jul - Rathbone Brothers Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding
    22/02/2018 07:00:19
    Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

    Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

    Related news
    21/02/2018 15:25:10
    FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

    Most read news

    • 24 hours
    • 48 hours
    • 1 week
    1
    GREATERGOOD.ORG JOINS FORCES WITH ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH TO MEET CRITICAL HEALTH NEEDS TO HELP THOUSANDS OF PETS AFFECTED BY HURRICANE FLORENCE
    2
    Service organization Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority surpasses $1 million in historic one day campaign to help nation's HBCUs
    3
    InsurTech transactions reach new peak in Q2; 5-year Life & Health InsurTech investment exceeds $5 billion
    4
    WSI INDUSTRIES, INC. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation Of Buyout
    5
    Wavemaker US Wins Two Adweek Media Plan of the Year Awards

    Buy and sell signals

    • Trend
    • Moneymachine

    Latest news

    18:08
    Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Announces Adoption of Commission Decision Granting Marketing Authorisation Approval in the European Union for XERAVA™ (eravacycline) for the Treatment of Complicated Intra-Abdominal Infections
    18:08
    FRANCHISE HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL (OTCQB:FNHI) RECEIVES $175,000 USD PRIVATE GROWTH INVESTMENT TO BE USED FOR INVENTORY GROWTH
    18:06
    Textmunication Continues Its SMS Integration Push to Health Clubs in North America
    18:02
    Pony.ai debuts product-ready autonomous vehicle fleet
    18:01
    Mullen Group Ltd. Announces Declaration of Monthly Dividend
    17:59
    Director/PDMR Shareholding
    17:51
    World Housing Solution Named One of 50 Florida Companies to Watch
    17:49
    Freddie Mac Prices $892 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F51
    17:46
    Vitacost.com Launches Assortment of Nutrition Bars and Cookies

    Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
    Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
    Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
     
    20 September 2018 18:31:08
    (UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
    Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2018-09-20 19:31:08 - 2018-09-20 18:31:08 - 1000 - Website: OKAY