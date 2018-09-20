Listing of government debt securities on Nasdaq Baltic Bond list

On September 25, 2018, the following additionally issued government debt securities will be listed on the Nasdaq Baltic Bond list next to the already listed government debt securities.
Additional amount to the listed debt securities:
Securities ISIN code
LV0000570158
Issuer short name
LVG
Securities maturity date
12.05.2023
Face value of one security
EUR 1 000
Minimum tradable nominal amount
EUR 1 000
Number of listed securities
20 000
Order book short name*
LVGB002523A
Fixed income (coupon) rate (%)
0.250
* fixed income automatch market segment (RSE Bonds Automatch)
Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. NasdaqTallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.