ManTech Selected for $28 Billion IDIQ Award to Provide Research, Development, Test and Evaluation Services for Defense and Federal Civilian Agencies

HERNDON, Va., Sept. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManTech (Nasdaq: MANT) today announced that it has been selected as an awardee on the $28 billion Information Analysis Center Multiple Award Contract (IAC MAC) by the Air Force Installation Contracting Agency (AFICA/KD) office located at Offutt Air Force Base, NE. AFICA awarded the contract on behalf of the DoD Information Analysis Center Program Management Officer (DoD IAC PMO) sponsored by the Defense Technical Information Center (DTIC), which provides Research, Development, Test and Evaluation (RDTE) operational services for defense and other government agencies.

Under the nine-year indefinite-delivery-indefinite quantity (IDIQ) award, ManTech will compete for task orders in Pool 1 with a value of $15 million or greater, to support a span of disciplines ranging from cyber and information technology to defense systems and homeland defense.

“The $28 billion IAC MAC benefits participating defense and federal civilian agencies by providing a single contract vehicle that supports a wide range of their research, development, test and evaluation needs,” said Kevin M. Phillips, President and CEO of ManTech. “DTIC’s initiative is a positive step toward streamlining the acquisition process for government agencies and contractors alike, and ManTech looks forward to this new opportunity to continue our company’s streak of major contract wins in 2018 and beyond.”

About DoD IAC Program

The DoD IAC PMO is sponsored by the Defense Technical Information Center, and provides technical data management and research support for DoD and federal government users. Established in the 1940s, the DoD IAC PMO program serves the DoD science & technology (S&T) and acquisition communities to drive innovation and technological developments by enhancing collaboration through integrated scientific and technical information development and dissemination for the DoD and broader S&T community.

About ManTech

ManTech provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community and federal civilian agencies. Now in our 50th year, we excel in full-spectrum cyber, data collection & analytics, enterprise IT, systems and software engineering solutions that support national and homeland security. Additional information on ManTech can be found at www.mantech.com.

Statements in this press release that do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, and could cause actual results to differ materially from those we anticipate. For a written description of these factors, see the section titled “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as any updating information in our subsequent filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any obligation to update them, whether as a result of a subsequent event or otherwise.

